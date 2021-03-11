As Cristina Kirchner had done on Tuesday, President Alberto Fernández also harshly questioned the chambermaid Juan Carlos Gemignani for a message against women in an institutional chat and took the opportunity to once again criticize the Judiciary.

“Treating them as ‘criminals’ reveals their assessment of respect for gender diversity. Some episode that comes to my memory seems to corroborate his mistreatment of the condition of woman, “Fernández wrote on his Twitter account, after saying that throughout Wednesday he was” reflecting “on the fact.

“If I interpret words of the present it worries me much more. I see that he interprets them as badly as in all these years he interpreted the current legal system,” continued the president, who also took the opportunity to affirm that “there are partial people in the judicial system who lost rationality when evaluating issues to be resolved “.

The beginning of his thread on Twitter.

“Everything is very serious. But the most serious thing is to notice that the fate of citizens’ rights is in the hands of this type of magistrate. Addressing the changes that the Judiciary needs depends on all of us, “he concluded.

Gemignani had written in an institutional chat an offensive message in the framework of Women’s Day: “Happy Day to all! Especially for criminals !!! We will only advance in equality when the rights of criminals are recognized and they are punished. “

His expressions first generated the rejection of his colleagues, judges Ana María Figueroa and Ángela Ledesma, and also of Vice President Cristina Kirchner, who remarked on Twitter that he does not come out of his “stupor” for the chambermaid’s sayings.

Alberto Fernández’s messages on Twitter.

“I cannot get out of my stupor: a judge of Cassation, who recently locked a secretary in an office, now addresses his female colleagues in this way on International Women’s Day. Until when? Or will they be waiting to hit someone? “, said the vice president.

The case that Cristina mentioned in her message dates back to June 2019, when Gemignani was punished with a fine of 35 percent of his salary. The Council of the Magistracy made that decision unanimously, three years after the judge ordered the arrest of secretary María Amelia Expucci for, allegedly, refusing to carry out an inventory of a box with documents.

More about the President’s release on Twitter.

Expucci was locked up for an hour and a half in a police station and was released after the mediation of federal judge Marcelo Martínez De Giorgi. After the episode, the secretary denounced Gemignani for “aggravated illegal deprivation of liberty.”

Now judges Ledesma and Figueroa asked Judge Gustavo Hornos, president of the Federal Criminal Cassation Chamber, write an act for the new episode.

JPE