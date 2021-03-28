President Alberto Fernández aligned himself with Cristina Kirchner, who demanded from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) greater facilities for the payment of the Argentine debt.

“Cristina is rightWhat chance do we have of paying $ 18 billion to the Fund next year? None“, said the president in dialogue with Horacio Verbitsky’s program on radio Del Plata.

And he recalled that days before the vice president spoke, he in a ceremony at Almirante Brown told that he had to pay 3.5 billion dollars this year, the following year -2023- we had to pay him 19 billion.

“The only thing that tells about such figures is how much the situation we have with the Fund delays us,” he added.

On Wednesday, during the ceremony in the Buenos Aires town of Las Flores for the Day of Remembrance for Truth and Justice, the vice president warned the international credit organization that the country “cannot pay the debt.”

Cristina Kirchner at the event in Las Flores, from where she sent a warning to the International Monetary Fund.

His words came in the midst of the efforts made by the Minister of the Economy, Martín Guzmán, who was in the United States to try to restructure the debt for around 44,000 million dollars.

“We are not saying about not paying, what are we going to say about not paying if our space was the only one that did not incur debts and paid those of the other governments, we should all make an effort, especially those who have the responsibility of the government and Moreover, the opposition should insist that they give us a lower interest rate, “said Cristina Kirchner.

Following the statements, the securities traded on Wall Street fell as much as 3% and hit the prices of financial dollars, which fell 1%. In parallel, the country risk rose 4% and was close to 1,600 basis points.

This Sunday, the president came out to support the speech of his vice. “In truth what we are all saying is that the debt that we inherit in the terms that it is is unpayable,” he said.

In addition, he stressed that the Minister of Economy, Martín Guzmán, is working hard with the objective of “obtaining greater advantages” to negotiate with the Fund.

At the same time that it marked a change in the position of the body, which now proposes “that the debts must be sustainable.”

“What they are saying is that countries have to get into debt and be able to pay that debt without postponing their developmentThis has been said by the Fund as a result of the negotiations it has had with us, “said the President.

And he also spoke of the body’s recognition that inflation is not only a product of the monetary issue and the fiscal deficit, but that it “recognizes multiple causes that determine it.”

“That is what we have been raising for a long time when they tell us ‘stop issuing and reduce the deficit.’ And we said that inflation in Argentina is determined by a myriad of causes, that (emission and deficit) and the speculation of many and even luck. of psychosis in Argentina that in the world they call ‘self-built inflation’, that psychology that there is in many who say: ‘We are going to prevent ourselves before they kill me, I increase prices before they beat me out,’ “Fernández explained.