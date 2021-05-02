In the midst of the second wave of coronavirus and the controversies over the continuity of the restrictive measures, President Alberto Fernández asked to “escape the misery” of some opposition sectors that propose “politicize the pandemic”.

He said it when participating in the launch of the Buenos Aires PJ political training institute and there he also spoke of the need for “prevent policy issues from being prosecuted“.

“We have to try to escape the misery that they propose to us to politicize the pandemic. Try to prevent political issues from being prosecuted and work so that social justice becomes a reality among us again, because inequality is very large“, launched the president.

Alberto Fernández and leaders of the Buenos Aires PJ in Olivos.

In his speech he pointed out more than once against the opposition. He did so by noticing that “now they give lessons on how to fix“the crisis that deepened the pandemic, and also by questioning the criticism for the suspension of face-to-face classes.

“Today they give lessons on how this is fixed, but when they were there there was a governor (María Eugenia Vidal) who boasted that they did not open more hospitals; while they were there, the measles that was eradicated returned and when they were 16 million vaccines rotted in the customs warehouses, and now they explain to us, “Fernández said.

In relation to the criticism for the continuity of the restrictions, the president pointed out against “all those” who, as he pointed out, “every morning discourage the citizen and they make you feel that you don’t take care of them, make them suffer and lock them up because it is authoritarian and that in this way it silences them, and they do not realize the damage they cause. “

And he added emphatically: “They make people believe that one is not concerned about education. We are proud of public education and we take care of it and we want to make it grow. And now suddenly it seems that we are the ones who do not care? Is education interested? Are we the ones who are forcing the boys into unnecessary confinement? “

News in development.