In a ceremony in Bariloche for the presentation of an agreement to reactivate the manufacture of radars, President Alberto Fernández again crossed the opposition, stating that “there are those who think Argentina for a few and those who think Argentina for all” .

“So many times they talk that why we only say truths that make noise to others, we do not want unity. I want nothing more in the world than to be the president that unites the Argentines, “Fernández said, adding:” But that he unites them like this. Not declaiming ‘we want security’ and forgetting the radarization plan. “

In this sense, he argued that he wants to “unite an Argentina that works beyond political factions, in giving security to the Argentines and that they do not raise the radars that have been set because that is security for the Argentines.”

“Y I’m not saying that only those of us who are Peronists think Argentina for everyone, because Arabela (Carreras) also thinks Argentina for everyone. And when it was the pandemic, the fellow governors did not receive more. Each governor received what they were entitled to receive, “said the head of state, who remarked that” unity is only possible in diversity. “

The President headed the signing of an agreement to reactivate the manufacture of new generation radars (RPA 200) which will be incorporated into the National Aerospace Surveillance and Control System (Sinvica), at INVAP’s headquarters in Bariloche.

“We had won the elections with Néstor (Kirchner) in 2003, we had to assume and shortly after assuming, visitors began to come to me to solve the radarization in Argentina. And for a lawyer to be told about the radars is a complex situation, but I had the perception that it was the closest thing to the aborigines who received the conquerors. And he was afraid that we would make a wrong decision, “said Fernández.

And he highlighted the work of the complex technological development company (INVAP): “It is a marvel that it never ceased to be a State policy, clearly with different speeds. we have always believed in the Argentine scientific capacity, that we are convinced that the world of the future is the world of knowledge, we bet that INVAP is immense, enormous, that it is capable of developing the science and technology we need “.

“It is not about buying a radar, it is about what it costs you to sustain it, to maintain it. The day that this is deployed throughout the Argentine territory, we will not have to ring the bell for anyone outside to come and help us fix and improve the operation of the radar. Because the intelligence that has developed that radar is in Argentina, in us. And that is being sovereign, “he said.

Fernandez was received at the airport by the governor of Río Negro, Arabela Carreras, and the local mayor Gustavo Gennuso, with whom he toured the RPA-240 radar facilities outside the air station.

From there, Fernández, who traveled accompanied by the Minister of Defense, Agustín Rossi, went to INVAP headquarters, where he was received by the general manager, Vicente Campenni.

In the facilities of the state company, the agreement was signed, which implies, in a first stage, the manufacture of five new units of the Argentine Primary Radar 200 (RPA 200), with an investment of 9.2 billion pesos and whose destinations will be the cities of Rio Grande (Tierra del Fuego), Posadas (Misiones) and Resistencia, Charata and Taco Pozo (Chaco).

AFG