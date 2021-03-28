President Alberto Fernández warned this Saturday about a “sustained growth”In cases of coronavirus throughout the country and revealed that in the week he will announce new measures that aim to“ lower circulation ”, although he clarified that It will not be “going back to strict isolation.”

“We are in trouble. I think that we are close to the second wave. All the countries that surround us are living it, “he said in an interview with the channel. C5N.

“Tomorrow (Sunday) I am going to have a meeting with Carla Vizzotti, Wado de Pedro and Santiago Cafiero because we are going to propose during the week a series of measures to take care of ourselves, to deepen care and minimize circulation ”, he added.

Regarding these measures, he explained: “They have to do with lowering circulation in general. Try to make the public administration lower the distance and not have to go from home to work. It is not going back to strict isolation. It is also drawing people’s attention. We are in trouble ”.

Regarding the strong increase in infections that was registered last Friday, with almost 13 thousand positives, the President explained: “It has to do with the fact that data from previous days was loaded, hence the important jump.”

Anyway, he remarked: “Just what we have been noticing is a sustained growth. Not abrupt but sustained. We made more adjustments about the Argentina exit. We reduced the number of flights and made some commitments to those who travel ”.

On the other hand, Alberto Fernández denied the existence of a VIP vaccination in his government and praised his former Minister of Health, Ginés González García. “It is not true that the well-off are given the vaccine. There was some isolated case that we gave a clear message of how we want vaccines to be distributed. It cost me a minister of the stature of Ginés, who for me is the largest sanitarista that the country has. Tomorrow (Sunday) I’m going to talk to him, because he changed the phone and now Carla (Vizzotti) gave me the new one ”, he pointed out.

Finally, Fernández responded to his predecessor Mauricio Macri, who days ago affirmed that during his administration an agreement had been reached for vaccines, as in Chile. “Macri did not find out that Chile signed a contract with Pfizer, which Pfizer did not fulfill. And since he did not comply, he had to go buy a Chinese vaccine that has not been approved for phase 3 and is not recommended for people over 60 years old ”, he closed.