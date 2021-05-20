In the last meeting prior to signing the decree of necessity and urgency, Alberto Fernández secured the support of all governors to move forward with more restrictions. The novelty, in the summit that he virtually headed this Thursday from Quinta de Olivos, is that the President managed to align the head of the Buenos Aires government in his strategy, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, with whom the Casa Rosada maintained crosses in recent months but who in the Zoom that lasted for about three hours agreed that “we have to put more restrictions” and advanced measures in his district.

The coincidence, however, still has a pending chapter that is the subject of the face-to-face classes: while Nation and Province insist that total suspension is required in the Metropolitan Area of ​​Buenos Aires, the City would only advance with the implementation of virtuality in secondary schools, while the primaries would remain open.

Second summit and request for more control

At the summit, in which the President was surrounded by the ministers Eduardo “Wado” by Pedro (Interior) and Carla vizzotti (Health) and the Secretary General of the Presidency, Julio Vitobello, Fernández urged the governors “to control more.” In the same way that he had done it on Wednesday afternoon with the leaders of the North, he asked “to enforce the current DNU and see what else is going to be done to redouble efforts to prevent infections.”

For the Fernández administration, it is going through “the worst moment of the pandemic” and “the cases cannot be allowed to grow any more, because there is no health system that can hold out.”

In this sense, the Government announced that “the new decree will not be very different” from the current one and that it will insist on the phases system and the epidemiological traffic light that also contains the bill to handle the pandemic that it sent to Congress. “It is the governors who have to impose more restrictions,” they say.

For the provinces were, Mariano Arcioni (Chubut); Sergio Ziliotto (La Pampa); Rodolfo Suarez (Mendoza); Omar Gutiérrez (Neuquén); Arabela Carreras (Río Negro); Sergio Uñac (San Juan); Alberto Rodriguez Saá (San Luis); Alicia Kirchner (Santa Cruz); Gustavo Melella (Tierra Del Fuego); and the deputy governor of Córdoba, Manuel Calvo.

Regarding the measures, the President insisted on asking the governors to adopt more measures, additional to those available from the Nation, and marked the way for them. “The only way to improve is to reduce circulation. That is the sense of the DNU. But it depends on the will of each district to demand compliance and control,” he said.

And he marked that everyone has to redouble their efforts in control. The vaccination plan, according to La Rosada, will now advance at a good pace. Almost 13 million vaccines arrived and in the next few days several million more would be received from Astrazeneca, Sputnik and Covax. From the Nation they provide a piece of information that the Buenos Aires Deputy Minister of Health, Nicolás Kreplak, raised on Wednesday in a meeting with experts: that 95 percent of the people who enter the Intensive Care Unit in the Province did not receive any dose of vaccines. In other words, in the coming weeks, with the advance of vaccination, changes will be noticed.

Larreta’s word

To its turn, Rodríguez Larreta said he agreed “100 percent in the great concern” and admitted that “they are returning to raise the cases”. “We are going to coordinate efforts with the Nation. We agree that we must put more restrictions,” he considered. And he advanced part of his measurements: “You have to be as restrictive as possible in the use of transportation. Control more gastronomic and social gatherings and in public spaces “.

Also, Larreta was forceful in an aspect that up to now his administration had not shown harshness. Even when the President imposed the first measures, Buenos Aires officials repeated that the City Police “will not control house to house.”

Now it changed. “We must eliminate indoor social gatherings”said the mayor, who at the end bridged with Fernández, at a time when tension is still vibrating due to the health confrontation and the bid for co-participation: “Showing ourselves together is a very good message,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Buenos Aires Axel Kicillof He renewed the message that his troop had sent on Wednesday. From the Province they maintain that they were “the first to take measures” and that “more than what was restricted would be a Phase 1, which Alberto has already ruled out.”

Along these lines, Kicillof announced: “We are going to respect the President’s decisions in this health emergency. Today we are in the worst of the pandemic. With the measures that were taken in advance from the Nation we avoid a health catastrophe“He recognized Fernández.

According to official sources present at the meeting, the rest of the governors agreed both in the diagnosis and in the measures to be adopted. “We need to take stricter measures, it is a critical moment”they reflected. And they promised to tighten controls with the local security forces, something that especially reveals the President.

“We must make the decision of a more important closure in the next few days, there is no other solution. Reduction of presence to the maximum“added one of the leaders, who adhere to the suspension of classes.

Now, the President must define when he makes the announcement. Close to him they trusted that it could be “between this Thursday night and Friday first thing.”