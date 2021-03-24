The President of the Nation, Alberto Fernandez, defined access to water as a human right. He did it in an act for the international day of the water with the president of AySA, Malena galmarini, the Minister of Public Works, Gabriel Katopodis, and the Secretary General of Sanitary Works, José Luis Lingeri.

“Access to water cannot be understood, in the times we live in, as anything other than a human right”, Declared Fernández. “Without water, no human being lives, and a city or town that does not treat water properly is a town that is gradually becoming contaminated, and caring for the environment is also an essential task that we must assume,” he said. .

In the presentation of the 2021 works plan, in which 745 works were announced in the Conurbano, the President reminded Nestor Kirchner. “15 years after the birth of AySA, I remember how we decided with Nestor to make that decision. What struck me the most was that there were no sewers in Greater Buenos Aires. And there I understood, that this concession postponed millions of Argentines who they couldn’t pay for the water”.

“You cannot think of an Argentina where the basic conditions to live and develop are not covered. And water is the most basic. If that minimum does not exist, we cannot think about human development ”, he pointed out.

Katopodis greets Malena Galmarini. Photo Marcelo Carroll.

In turn, after a request for applause for the AySA workers, Galmarini said that “those who govern do not govern by their words but by their budgets. They left us the company with a budget of 10,000 million pesos, and last year Gabriel and Alberto gave us about 53,000 million for works and for this year 75,000 million ”.

“They are our neighbors who are going to access health, quality of life, social, economic, and industrial development, but also create a new look at the State. Hopefully, I could convey to you the emotion that it generates every time we toast with water in a neighborhood, ”he said from the General San Martín water treatment plant, located in the Palermo neighborhood, where the event took place.

For his part, Gabriel Katopodis declared: “AySA needed a person who had the political, citizen, and public commitment that Malena has. The President asked one thing very clear to Malena and me, that from every window a public work be seen that indicates how Argentina is being rebuilt. Where there were advertisements and posters of the previous government, today there are public works and work”.

José Luis Lingeri recalled that “a thousand works were carried out in the management of Néstor and Cristina, one of the largest investments after General Perón’s Five-Year Plan, which benefited 8 million inhabitants in the suburbs and in the Federal Capital. We embrace the sanitary cause, water is health and life ”.

The activity featured a video on the history of the company and another on the presentation of the 2021-2023 Works Plan, highlighting the 745 works that are currently active in their different stages. In addition, the more than 2000 km of pipes installed that will benefit 1,500,000 inhabitants by 2023.

Finally, Galmarini added: “I want to thank all the international and national financing organizations that are accompanying us. It is the first time in Argentina that a loan has been approved by the World Bank for results, and that also speaks to the work of the company and of this government. There is a long way to go, but it is no less to say that we have 2,494 kilometers of water and sewer networks up and running. They are expensive, complex works that cannot be seen. But people live it and feel it”.

The act for the world water day. Photo Marcelo Carroll.

The following mayors that make up the AySA concession participated: Alejo Chornobrofd (Avellaneda), Andrés Watson (Florencio Varela), Mariano Cascallares (Almirante Brown), Gastón Granados (Ezeiza), Blanca Cantero (President Perón), Juan Zabaleta (Hurlingham), Alberto Descalzo (Ituzaingó), Fernando Espinoza (La Matanza), Mariel Fernández (Moreno), Lucas Ghi (Morón), Mario Ishii (José C. Paz), Juan Andreotti (San Fernando), Gustavo Posse (San Isidro), Fernando Moreira (San Martín), Leronardo Nardini (Malvinas Argentinas), Federico Achaval (Pilar) and Jaime Méndez (San Miguel).

In addition, the authorities were present: Daniel Arroyo, Minister of Social Development, Juan Cabandié, Minister of the Environment, Sergio Massa, President of the Chamber of Deputies, Enrique Cresto, President of ENHOSA, Romina Barrio, Director of OPISU, President of the Block from the Frente de Todos, Jordan Schwartz, Director of the World Bank for Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay, Sebastián Galmarini, Director of Banco Provincia, and all the leadership of the Aysa company along with workers among others