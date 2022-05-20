Professor Alberto del Valle Robles took office this Friday as dean of the Faculty of Mathematics at the University of Murcia. The event took place in the ‘Bernardo Cascales’ Mathematics assembly hall and was chaired by the rector of the University of Murcia, José Luján.

Along with Del Valle, his dean team also took office, made up of Luis Oncina Deltell, Vice Dean of Quality; José Fernández Hernández, Vice Dean of Students and Mobility; Jesús Yepes Nicolás, Vice Dean of Undergraduate Studies and Research; Matías Raja Baño, Vice Dean of Postgraduate Studies; and Manuel Andrés Pulido Cayuela as Secretary.