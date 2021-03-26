For the first time since Harry of England and Meghan Markle gave their controversial interview to Oprah Winfrey at the beginning of March, a member of a royal house has spoken about it. It has been Prince Albert of Monaco, sovereign of the small country, who has spoken about the intimate confessions that the Dukes of Sussex made live and before millions of people and that have opened a powerful schism in the British royal family.

The son of Rainiero and Gracia de Monaco, who has been the head of the principality for 15 years, has made a statement about it during a connection with the BBC network, to which he gave an interview by videoconference. In it he was asked about these “global news.” “Your Highness, you have surely heard of the interview that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gave to Oprah Winfrey. What is your opinion? ”They asked him.

“It is very difficult to put yourself in someone else’s shoes,” explained the Monegasque sovereign when asked by journalist Yalda Hakim. “I can understand that they were under a lot of pressure, but to show such signs of dissatisfaction, so to speak, in public …”, the prince leaves in the air. “These types of conversations must be held in the privacy of the family, and cannot take place in such a public sphere.”

“It bothered me a bit,” he admits about the dukes’ interview. “I understand where they come from, in part, but I think they were not the appropriate ways to have these kinds of discussions.”

Also, when asked what advice he would give Harry and Meghan, Alberto from Monaco says that he wishes them “the best”. “There is a very difficult world out there”, reflects the Monegasque sovereign. “I hope they have the judgment and the wisdom to make the right choices.”

It is not the first time that the prince has words for the Dukes of Sussex. In early November 2019, Alberto caught up with Enrique at the Rugby World Cup final, which was being played in Japan, and gave him some advice: “Just do what you need to do to ensure your privacy.” Then Harry and Meghan had not yet announced their departure from the British royal family, something they would do just a couple of months later, but they had begun to distance themselves from the media that persecuted them relentlessly and published false news about they. Also then, a recorded interview had just been broadcast during the dukes’ trip to South Africa in which Markle, asked by a reporter, burst into tears when talking about the media pressure she was experiencing then.

Albert of Monaco and Prince Henry of England at the Rugby World Cup final in Japan on November 2, 2019. Cameron Spencer / Getty Images

“I fully understand your reasons,” Prince Albert said then in an interview with Magazine People on the legal action taken by Diana of Wales’ son and his wife. For him, privacy was key: “You have to protect your personal life, your family and your privacy as much as possible, as much as possible. Especially when you are a public figure with acts to attend ”

“He told me that he felt harassed and I can understand and sympathize with him,” he explained to the US publication, although he added that it had not been the central topic of their conversation: “We don’t talk much about it because we also talk about problems related to the environment. and rugby ”. That November meeting was not too long, but Alberto insisted to the Duke that he and Markle “not pay attention” to everything the media said about them: “Sometimes you have to ignore those who are too inquisitive or hard on you. ”. But as he himself said, “it is more difficult to do it than to say it (…) especially with the British press.”