His name jumped to the headlines after a hearing at the Senate Justice Commission on the Zan bill: “Look at what level the hearings in the Senate have gone downSenator Zan and gay sites screamed in unison. To which other newspapers and the inevitable Dagospia have been added. We are talking about prof. Alberto Contri, past president of the Pubblicità Progresso Foundation and teacher of Social Communication.

Prof. Contri, what would you have done to deserve so many teased?

Nothing particular, if we were in a society of good people, respectful of the ideas of others and capable of dialogue in a civilized way. Instead, four words were extrapolated from a text of ten thousand characters, also referring to an old fact of two years ago, which I told to show that if anything, today there would be a need for a law against heterophobia, due to the pressure made to leave afterwards. twenty years of free work the presidency of the Pubblicità Progresso Foundation.

Did you mention this at the hearing to the Commission?

I briefly mentioned it at the end of my speech, telling that in 2018 for three months I was subjected to a deadly persecution in the form of constant trolls, defamation, mail bombing at the university where I teach, for claiming that children are born alone from a heterosexual couple who need a father figure and a mother figure to grow balanced. The uproar was created then (and also today) because then on the Linkedin professional network, tired of so many shameful and unmotivated attacks, I had shown by tabulas that in the jury of Dancing with the Stars (which should have represented the psychosocial stratification of the population) there is it was an excessive percentage of homosexuals (40%) compared to their actual presence in society which is 5% (given in excess).

In what sense did you make this comparison?

Being a social media for professionals, it was a technical comment, which referred above all to the necessary harmony between a network and its audience, being that of Raiuno essentially familiar. But with one more problem, which is deliberately ignored: it is one thing if the jurors limit themselves to rewarding the best performances, it is another thing if they intervene at every step with their own vision of the world, helping to form an opinion and direct that of the viewers. It must be said that on social networks and on a specialized site such as vigilanzatv some behaviors considered foul were also detected on several occasions. Then they crucify you because you said some of the ways were “fagot”. But it was an aesthetic judgment. Checca is to homosexual as peasant is to heterosexual. It seems to me of little taste and even paradoxical instead to deliberately make it the object of provocations to seek audience and to prove itself at the same time in line with political correctness.

Of course someone like her could be more careful …

I was really fed up, also seeing in action a lobby that always denies it exists, and that by now reigns everywhere. However, there is an even more serious fact: that post was online for no more than an hour, because on the advice of my assistant I promptly deleted it. But it was screenshot, and by committing a specific crime it was re-posted everywhere for months. A fact that no one had the good faith to report. I spoke at the time with the Chief of the Postal Police and with a law firm specializing in these matters, who told me there were all the details for a winning cause, but that it would involve a lot of costs and a lot of time, and so I gave up. Those who really want to read how it went can read my essay The hamster syndrome (Edizioni La Vela, 2020) in which I also list other feats of the LGBT lobby.

But are you angry with homosexuals?

But not even for a dream: I was lucky enough to be a personal friend of Lucio Dalla, Giovanni Testori, Franco Zeffirelli, just to list the most famous. And I discovered that the true homosexual does not make his condition a flag, but experiences it as a peculiarity, in some cases as an intellectual superiority, which however also has obvious limitations: not being able to have children and not being able to equate their possible cohabitation. to heterosexual marriage as required by the Constitution. For this reason, the excellent institute of Civil Unions has been identified.

It seems that you at the Justice Commission only talked about Dancing with the Stars.

This is the point. A few words at the bottom of the report, as personal testimony of a real persecution by a well-organized lobby. A technique that in Naples they call “chiagni e fotti”. Interested parties can take a look at the content of my audition on my LinkedIn profile, in a post dated June 10, 2021. Clearly it was a ploy to avoid talking about the observations I made, and certainly not just me. Jurists, authoritative representatives of the feminist world, constitutionalists, doctors and other representatives of civil society expressed themselves in the hearings with a wealth of arguments and with a lot of respect. Other than low level. All united in the qualification of “homophobes with low-level observations, unworthy of the Senate”. The unworthy, on the other hand, are the senators who speak like this, and also the journalists who film them without even going deeper, as in my case.

Can you summarize what he actually said?

First of all, I quoted one of the leading theorists of gender ideology, the Canadian history professor Christopher Dummitt: “I am deeply ashamed to see that the theories that I defended so fervently, without any foundation, and never proven, are now accepted in the world by so much many people, institutions and governments. ” In Italy only taken up by Il Giornale. Which says a lot about freedom of information. Then I recalled that according to the Oscad Observatory, the cases of violence on a homophobic basis every year are only a few dozen, between one and ten percent of the total, so it is not clear where the urgency of a law of the kind. Or maybe you understand, because the decree surreptitiously inserts articles that cannot be proposed in a criminal law, due to vague and indefinite concepts. Like self-perceived gender identity, which does not exist in our legal system. I recalled that the president emeritus of the Constitutional Court Giovanni Maria Flick defined some articles worthy of being underlined with red and blue pencil. And he is certainly not an obscurantist conservative. I then quoted the Pope: “gender is the most specific form in which evil manifests itself today“. And the progressive weekly L’Economist who wrote: “An Orwellian thought police censors political and social opinions, language. Any opinion contrary to libertarian orthodoxy collides with a form of zero tolerance that labels those who express it as racist, homophobic or transphobic. Minority groups are imposing their values ​​and their lifestyles on everyone else ”.

You also expressed another very original concept, regarding the relationship between homosexuality and sustainability.

This argument, if anything, could have raised an uproar. Instead it did not happen, because it is an indisputable argument. They therefore decided to pass it over in silence. I pointed out that homosexuality has always existed, and that it is not really the case to express moralistic or discriminatory judgments about it. And that all forms of diversity must be protected. But I also stressed that it has always been undeniably irreconcilable with the global aspiration to sustainability. Why? Because unfortunately a homosexual couple cannot have children. Therefore it cannot perform the function established by nature for the perpetuation of the human species. The purpose of reproduction today is therefore – not only for this reason – more and more at risk, given the serious danger of de-birth rate, highlighted in recent days by the highest officials of the state and by the Pope. Furthermore, homosexual couples who want to overcome this obstacle, they are forced to employ horrible woman slavery practices such as the rented uterus, which is why feminists are against the approval of this bill.

You also spoke of the paradox of male athletes who self-declare themselves female …

Yes. It is another topic raised by feminists, who care about the life and destiny of women, and which I fully agree with. It happens more and more often that male athletes who self-declare themselves female win by default against women, who are also penalized even in the quotas reserved for them. The grain is now erupting around the world ahead of the Olympics.

What does the Zan bill have to do with it?

It has something to do with it, because if the self-perceived gender identity is introduced into the legal system, it opens the way to this kind of absurdity. Then there is also the question of the early use of drugs to stop puberty, which in Canada children can use even against the advice of their parents. With many serious problems emerging as kids reach the age of reason, and with a large increase in suicides. For these reasons, an increasing number of countries are realizing the serious mistakes made in the name of gender identity education, and are running for cover. By inserting this concept and even the early education on gender theories in schools in the various articles, we want to persevere in error. Marina Terragni says well: “With the Zan bill we want to offer expired products that elsewhere they no longer want”. Here, now anyone can judge the level of hearings deemed homophobic, or detrimental to the dignity of the jurors of Dancing with the Stars, cited for a reflection on the sociology of the media. A reflection that was deliberately passed off as a low-grade gossip. Round and round, it’s always about fuck and fuck.