“A little princess has come into my life,” announces the former cyclist

Mirko Nicolino





@

mirkonicolino

Alberto Contadorone of the 7 runners in the world to have won all the biggest stage races, announces the birth of his daughter via social media Martina. He will keep his brother Luca (5 years old) company, born from the relationship with his wife, from whom he separated about 3 years ago.

dad bis with the new partner — "A little princess has come into my life." With this message, which accompanies the photo of the little girl who holds her index finger with her little hand, Alberto Contador announces the birth of his second daughter Martina. The child is the fruit of love with her partner Ariana Rius Duranwith whom he has been in a relationship for a few years, after the separation from wife Macarena Pescador. The ex-racer's eldest son, Luca, was born in 2018, a year before the profound crisis that led to the separation from his wife, which took place between the end of 2019 and the beginning of 2020.

Contador and the divorce from Macarena — Alberto Contador has been living together for some years with Ariana Rius Durán, a communication expert with whom he established a relationship after breaking up with his wife and historic lifelong companion, Macarena Pescador. The runner and his ex-wife they even met when they were teenagers, he 17 years old and the 15 years old. After 10 years of relationship, in 2011 the two got married in the church of Santo Domingo de Silos de Pinto, on the outskirts of Madridchoosing as a goal of theirs honeymoon Rome. In April 2018 the birth of his son Luca, defined by Contador as his "Greatest Triumph". Only a year later, however, the incurable crisis that led the cyclist to ask for divorce, anticipating the news to journalists and acquaintances at the end of 2019, on the sidelines of the presentation of the Vuelta 2020.

The career of Alberto Contador — Alberto Contador Velasco, 41, was a professional cyclist from 2003 to 2017 and is considered by insiders to be one of the best of his generation. Nicknamed "El Pistolero", was a stage racer specializing in time trials and climbs. Today is one of the most titled in the history of grand tours: together with Jacques Anquetil, Eddy Merckx, Felice Gimondi, Bernard Hinault, Vincenzo Nibali and Chris Froome, in fact, he is one of the seven riders to have won the three major stage races: the Tour de France (2007 and 2009), the Tour of Italy (2008 and 2015) and the Vuelta a España (2008, 2012 and 2014). Furthermore, together with Hinault, he is the only one to have won all three major races at least twice. After retiring in 2017, he founded in 2020, together Ivan Bassothe brand Aurum, which produces bicycles. With the former colleague he also created the Italian team in 2018 Eolo-Kometainitially cantera della Trek-Segafredo and from 2021 ProTeam.