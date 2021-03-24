Mexican television regrets the departure of Alberto Ciurana, head of content for the TV Azteca channel. The 60-year-old executive died due to COVID-19 on March 23, after being admitted and intubated at the Central Military Hospital in Mexico City.

The manager, who had a long history in the media, reported on March 10 that he had tested positive for the coronavirus test, even though it was part of the immunization.

“I regret to inform you that I am infected with COVID-19. I have mild symptoms, but they require medical attention. The irony is that on Friday (March 5) I received the first dose of the vaccine. I will be working from home, “wrote Alberto Ciurana in his last message from Twitter.

Alberto Ciurana TV Azteca

Everything indicated that his recovery was stable; However, the executive’s health became complicated as the days went by. He had to be admitted to the hospital.

Two weeks later, Mexican journalist Javier Alatorre confirmed the death of TV Azteca’s programming chief, who also worked as vice president of Televisa for 15 years.

“Our partner passed away Alberto Ciurana. With deep sorrow, I send my condolences to his family and a hug to all the TV Azteca colleagues who will always remember Alberto with great affection. Rest in peace, ”was the announcement.

Alberto Ciurana revolutionized Mexican television. At 16, he was already a producer of TV in the city of Guadalajara. Before reaching the age of majority, he managed to be director of social communication in the regional government of that area. He was considered a prodigy in entertainment content.

After the unfortunate news, several celebrities, such as the singer Alejandro Sanz, the entertainer Adal Ramones and the presenter Paul Stanley of Hoy, dedicated heartfelt messages of farewell to him.

Aztec tv

Aztec tv

Television, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.