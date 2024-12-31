A few hours after saying goodbye to 2024 on Antena 3, Alberto Chicote made a stop on the set of And now Sonsoles. With enviable tranquility, The chef has assured that he does not feel nervousalthough he has acknowledged that expectations are always high when he shares the screen with Cristina Pedroche.

The television show, who has not revealed details about his own styling, has expressed how special it is for him to be part of this long-awaited moment: “It’s a very nice thing to be part of.”

One of the inevitable topics has been, like every year, the mysterious dress that Pedroche will wear. “Everyone asks me the same thing,” he commented, confessing that He doesn’t have the slightest idea about the details of the mysterious outfit.

Chicote also had words of gratitude towards the team working on the event, pointing out that There are around 70 people behind everything that will be seen on screen.

Furthermore, as Pedroche advanced and Chicote recalled, this time the scenario will have a significant change, since The Chimes will be broadcast from a new balcony. “There is no doubt that Cristina’s dress will fit in,” he joked.