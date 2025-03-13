In Spain we have a gastronomy that is praised and envied in the rest of the world. One of the important parts that this good reputation and great world exposure are chefs and chefs that export our gastronomic culture and create new types of cuisine without forgetting our roots. One of those chefs is Alberto Chicote, known for his television facet thanks to programs such as ‘Nightmare in the kitchen’, ‘Top Chef’ or ‘Are you going to eat it?’ But, in addition to presenter, the cook has a long professional career between stoves. Standard related news Alberto Chicote explains how to cook the croquettes so that they get crunchy on the outside and creamy inside: “Ready to succeed” VL standard not the secrets of Alberto Chicote: his wife, without children but with Nietoen 2005 he won the award for ‘Best Cook of the Year’ in the gastronomic event ‘Madrid Fusion’ and is considered one of the pioneering chefs in Spain. He has gone through the kitchens of some of the most prominent restaurants in Spain and, in 2014 he inaugurated his first restaurant in property, a project he left to focus on his current restaurant, Omeraki. This last opened in June 2022 and did so with Immaculate Núñez, indicating on the Omeraki website the essence of this restaurant: «It arises as a need, the need to capture in a unique place we have always wanted to do. Cooking without limits, without preconceived concepts and without dimensions that prevent us from feeling free to change our proposal every day. Omeraki saw the light. How did he live it? “A good part of criticism with some pain. Not because they were less all those negative that we received at the beginning … I remember some titles that said ‘fame is not enough’, he begins by saying Chicote. “But as I already knew that it was going to happen because then it is like the day your grandmother dies with 104, that you have been saying for three years,” he can’t go much further. ‘ This is why it ceases to be less painful, but one does one more to the situation to say, ‘well, gentlemen, let’s spend page’, ”acknowledges the chef. At present, Omeraki has established himself as a large fusion cuisine restaurant and accumulates a score of 4.7 points over five on Google, while in TripAdvisor they grant him 4.5, with 136 opinions turned on the platform. The Chicote restaurant is in the neighborhood of Salamanca, specifically in the street of Duke Sesto number 27 and its average price per diner is around 50 euros asking for a main appetizer and dish or a main and a dessert, not counting the drinks. In addition, according to ‘The Fork’, there are tasting menus such as ‘tribute’ for 110 euros, the ‘festival’ for 86 or the ‘express’ for 75 euros.

#Alberto #Chicote #hurt #attacks #received #opened #Omeraki #restaurant #Madrid #knew #happen