The president of the Regional Assembly and deputy for Citizens, Alberto Castillo, will abstain next Thursday in the vote on the motion of no confidence. “I’m thinking about abstention,” Castillo said to those closest to him, as confirmed by THE TRUTH just a few minutes ago. Castillo would have made that decision, which he considers consistent with his institutional function, in view of the division into two of the Assembly and the growing tension in the political and social environment of the Region.

Castillo’s vote is not decisive for the triumph of the motion of censure given that, in the event that there is a vote in favor of the three deputies expelled from Vox, the 17 votes of the PSOE, the 2 of Podemos and the 2 by Ana Martínez Vidal and Juan José Molina, who remain firm with the national leadership of Cs, add the necessary majority. Together they would add 24 votes, which would allow the initiative to be approved, although the possibility that those expelled from Vox end up supporting this motion of censure is very remote. Diego Conesa, the socialist leader, has denied that he has contacted these deputies to obtain their favorable vote.

In that case, the most likely thing, if he abstains, is that the Citizens’ leadership orders the expulsion of Alberto Castillo’s party, which makes perfect sense because the presidency is not nominal but is linked to a parliamentary group, in this case. case to orange. But that would mean that Ana Martínez Vidal and Juan José Molina would remain as the only representatives of Cs, which would force them to go to the Mixed Group, by not adding the three minimum seats to form their own group.

In the event that Castillo changed his mind and voted in favor of the motion, the forces would be balanced within the Citizens group, in such a way that the dissidents (Isabel Franco, Valle Miguélez and Francisco Álvarez) could not be sent to the mixed group because article 29 of the Chamber’s Regulations requires that the decision be made by the entire group, and there would be no majority.