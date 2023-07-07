SER Podcast moves to February 2022 to remember the story of PP deputy Alberto Casero. Lying in bed, ill, that day he mistakenly supported the processing of the labor reform. The mayor of Trujillo, who came to Congress almost by chance, is immediately placed in the firing line of national politics. His image goes viral on social media. His vote has inadvertently knocked down the plan with which his party intended to turn the political table around. In this three-part documentary, journalists Guillermo Lerma and Sara Selva reconstruct one of the most surreal moments with which the Genoa leadership tried to destabilize the PSOE and Unidas Podemos government. A story full of secrets, intuitions and lies.

The fascination around the kingpin Pablo Escobar does not end. It doesn’t matter how many series, books and movies have been dedicated to it in recent years. This podcast Mexican narrates how through terror and a web of corruption, he came to have almost total control over the police, the Army and a large part of the Colombian Government, while operating a gigantic international cocaine trafficking network. At the end of the 1980s, after a series of savage attacks that involved the downing of commercial planes, rewards for killing policemen, or bombings of government offices in broad daylight, the government of César Gaviria negotiated with his surrender in exchange for a series of concessions such as operating from the jail of his confinement, the enclosure called the Cathedral, in his native Envigado, as if it were a personal palace. This podcast hosted by Daniel Coronell, recently nominated for the Gabo Award in the Audio categorynarrates, based on wiretapping tapes of the time, the convulsive months between the delivery, the escape and subsequent murder of Escobar.

Peruvian journalist Renato Cisnetos premieres podcast titled Main character. From Madrid, talk to people who live by telling stories and whose life is a story in itself. In this first episode, he speaks at length with a name that is currently in full swing: Héctor Abad Faciolince, a Colombian writer who has just been saved from dying in the Ukraine, where he suffered a violent attack.

the fall of the apostle

EL PAÍS premiered on June 21 an exclusive production for Podimo about Naasón Joaquín García, a powerful religious leader convicted of sexual abuse, and the struggle of his former followers to recover their lives. This podcast plunges into the darkest side of the La Luz del Mundo sect over six episodes. After caressing the pinnacle of power, the authorities uncovered a never-before-seen side of the so-called “servant of God” and accused him of sexual abuse, pedophilia, human trafficking and possession of child pornography. It is a joint work of Elías Camhaji, Almudena Barragán and Ana Paula Tovar.

Revisionist History It is the journey of a classic of the format podcast, Malcolm Gladwell, through the unknown and the misunderstood. Each episode reexamines something from the past—an event, a person, an idea, even a song—and asks if we got it right the first time. Because sometimes the past deserves a second chance. And that’s what happens in the chapter Generous Orthodoxy, which reviews the story of Chester Wenger, a 98-year-old Evangelical Mennonite pastor who decided to confront his own church over a very deep issue of principle, when he decided to marry off his own gay son. What do you do when the institution that has defined your life stands between you and your family? Wenger offers a master class in the art of dissent.

