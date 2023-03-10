Both the former deputy of the PP Alberto Casero, who left the seat after being prosecuted by the Supreme Court for prevarication and embezzlement during his time as mayor of Trujillo (Cáceres), and the Canarian socialist Juan Bernando Fuentes Curbelo, forced to resign after learning that he was being investigated for the corruption plot of the Mediator case, they have asked the Congress Table to pay them the compensation that corresponds to them when they leave the Chamber.

The regulation of social benefits of the Congress establishes that any deputy who leaves the seat has the right to receive compensation for termination, incompatible with other public or private income.

The amount of this compensation is the equivalent of a monthly constitutional allowance (3,126.89 euros) for each year of parliamentary mandate, provided they have been in the Chamber for at least two years, a requirement met by both Casero and Fuentes Curbelo.

Like the workers’ strike



It is a compensation in the style of the unemployment benefit that workers receive and that the deputies do not correspond to as they are not part of the Social Security system.

Both have already registered individual petitions that must be evaluated by the Board of the Chamber. In the case of Casero, who was a deputy for six months in the previous legislature and more than three years in the current one, a total of just over 12,500 euros corresponds to him, while the one known as ‘Tito Berni’, with just three years of parliamentary activity this legislature, you should be paid a little less than 10,000 euros.

This severance pay is not paid at once, but is divided and the Congress pays it monthly for the amount of the basic allowance of the deputies (3,126.89 euros), four monthly installments for Casero and three for Fuentes Curbelo.

And it is that this benefit is “incompatible with the perception of any remuneration, salary, salary, pension, allowance, compensation or perception of any nature, whether public or private”, with which at any time the Chamber can stop the payment if it detects that the ex-deputy has other income.