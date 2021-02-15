Sad news hit national motorsport hard. Alberto CanapinoAgustín’s father, multiple Argentine champion, died this Tuesday at the age of 57. He had been hospitalized for a few days in a sanatorium in Buenos Aires, after testing positive for coronavirus.

According to sources close to the family, one of the most traditional in Argentine motor sport, his health had worsened in recent hours. He was one of the most recognized competition car builders and preparers in our country.

Canapino Sr. has a long history as a “chasista” in the different national categories. In Road Tourism, for example, he was the coach of the cars of Juan María Traverso, Guillermo Ortelli and Juan Manuel Silva and enlisted the unit with which his son Agustín won the first of his four titles in the category in 2010.

He also collaborated with the Berta Motorsports teams, multiple champions of TC 2000, and HAZ Racing Team and JP Racing, from TC. For a couple of years, he also led his own team, Canapino Sports, in partnership with Agustín.

