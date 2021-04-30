Alberto Baillères González, Chairman of the BAL Group during the national meeting of BBVA Bancomer directors on June 9, 2015. Moisés Pablo / Cuartoscuro

The Mexican businessman Alberto Baillères González (Mexico City, 1931), has decided to retire at the age of 89. The fourth richest man in Mexico will finally take a break after 54 years at the helm of Grupo Bal, the conglomerate that concentrates the mining companies Peñoles and Fresnillo, the Palacio de Hierro department store, the insurer Grupo Nacional Provincial (GNP), the house. ValMex, the Instituto Tecnológico Autónomo de México (ITAM), and the company Espectáculos Taurinos de México.

More information

The wealth of the Mexican King Midas has been forged in the gold and silver deals. His fortune amounts to 9.2 billion dollars according to the Bloomberg index of the wealthiest people in the world, and was strongly affected by the restrictions derived from the covid-19 pandemic, with losses of an estimated 180 million dollars in the last year.

The main companies listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange informed investors of Baillères’ decision to leave the administrative councils and remain under the figure of “honorary president for life.” Before the announcement, the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, celebrated the relay. “Good news, the process of handing over the administrative and business command in the Bal Group was completed, after 54 years of presidency of Alberto Baillères, he handed over the courier to his son to Alejandro Baillères”, and emphasized the 75,000 direct jobs that awarded by Baillères companies in the country.

According to López Obrador, the news of his replacement in Grupo Bal would have been communicated to him a month ago. “It is good news, because it means more investment, more employment,” said the president. But historically, the relationship between the king of silver and the president of Mexico has been rocky. In 2018, Baillères joined the group of businessmen who opposed the arrival of the Tabasco to the country’s presidency, arguing that his presidency would put the economic system at risk and therefore the creation of jobs for Grupo Bal.

Previously, the relationship with the Mexican leaders was cordial and even sympathetic. In 2015, the silver king received the Belisario Domínguez medal at the headquarters of the Mexican Senate, under the protest of left-wing legislators who opposed a millionaire receiving the highest decoration that a Mexican can receive in his life. “I admit that the only merit to receive it is my love for Mexico, which has always moved me,” said the businessman upon receiving the medal.

Alberto Baillères González is heir to businessman Raúl Baillères, who died in 1967 and left his son with fifteen companies, including the Cuauhtémoc Moctezuma brewery (which was later acquired by the Mexican Femsa and finally the Dutch Heineken), and the Peñoles mining company, which makes up about 80% of its profits.

King Midas’s nickname is not gratuitous. He owns Fresnillo, the richest silver mine in the world, and also one of the largest gold deposits in Mexico. His metal business at the Peñoles and Fresnillo companies have strengthened until they are listed on the London Stock Exchange. According to your most recent report annually to investors, Fresnillo mine has seven fields in operation in Mexico, three projects under development and four exploration projects, as well as mining concessions and exploration projects in Mexico, Peru and Chile.

Mexican businesses are so diverse that they have ventured into the field of higher education. He is president of the Governing Board of the Instituto Tecnológico Autónomo de México (ITAM), considered a hotbed of Mexican leaders. Three finance ministers and former president Felipe Calderón have graduated from this institute.

Among his hobbies are fighting bulls, which he has transferred to the company to Espectáculos Taurinos de México as the owner of most of the country’s bullrings. In 2015, Baillères managed to close a business with bullfighting entrepreneurs in Spain and create the International Fusion for Bullfighting.

Apparently inexhaustible, with seven children – six men and one woman – only his son Alejandro has decided to actively join his father’s business. After more than half a century directing his fortune, this businessman has opted for retirement.

Subscribe here to newsletter of EL PAÍS México and receive all the informative keys of the current situation of this country