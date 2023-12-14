Alberto Baban's Venesport takes over Roces, the “father” of rollerblading

VeNeSport saves and relaunches, through a re-startup operation, Roces srl, a historic brand from Montebelluna known throughout the world for the production of inline skates, quad, ice, IDEA boot and fun sports, products for safety and protection in skating. Through an auction offering which envisaged the acquisition of the business branch and the real estate part, the VeNetWork group cluster acquired the Venetian company and consolidated its presence in the sportsystem.

The Montebelluna company, founded in 1952 from an intuition ofi Ottorino and Lina Cavasin, quickly established itself on the market for the production of trekking shoes. Thanks to its solid manufacturing experience, in 1978 it launched the first injected ice skate; from that moment on, significant growth began which led the brand to become a significant player in the industrial skate sector. The production in Italy of the well-known Rollerblades is due precisely to Roces who, starting from 1981, with a strong investment in research and development, created the first inline roller skates. In the following years the company also began to produce safety products for urban mobility, becoming one of the best known brands in the sports sector with high technicality.

In recent years, due to the contraction of the market, the increase in the costs of raw materials and the post-pandemic crisis, the company has entered into serious difficulty. Today, thanks to this acquisition, Roces has the opportunity to relaunch itself while maintaining the entire workforce and the historic production site unchanged.

“The acquisition of Roces represents a great opportunity for us to relaunch a brand that has made history in the sector not only of skates but of the sport system in general – comments Flavio Alberti, President of VeNeSport – Our goal is to strengthen ourselves as a cluster point of reference in the Hard Goods and Sport Footwear sector, aggregating the excellence of the Montebelluna and Asolo districts, characterized by high quality craftsmanship and by a know-how of distinctive and difficult to reproduce manufacturing skills”.

“This acquisition – explains Gianni Nardelotto, General Director of VeNetWork – not only will it allow Roces to keep its glorious industrial history intact but it will allow our VeNeSport cluster to consolidate itself in hard goods at a crucial moment with the upcoming Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympics, taking advantage of the synergies between our subsidiaries. The world market in the outdoor sector is rapidly expanding and the Triveneto will play an important role, thanks to its technological know-how combined with high quality craftsmanship”.

In line with the strategy of the VeNetWork group led by Alberto Baban, the current management will continue to support the relaunch of the company by focusing on valorisation of skills and strong innovation. Raffaele Prandina, entrepreneur with over 20 years of experience in the outdoor skates and footwear sector, will be the CEO, supported by Flavio Alberti as President of VeNeSport and by the many local entrepreneurs who are part of the net.

