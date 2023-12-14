Tall, funny, lanky. Alberto Antonini is the representation of a world of motorsport where a pat on the back is worth a perfect representation of necessarily complex situations. He was serious but he didn't show it. At the head of the Ferrari press office he had given his best. In those days a lame horse needed caresses. And Alberto didn't skimp on it. The experience at Autosprint had been invaluable, with the story overpowering the news and with the instinct to identify its most hidden particularities. At FormulaPassion Alberto rode the potential of a new communication system like him, unraveling its most hidden folds with imagination. Once again his ability to free a Formula 1 prisoner of an increasingly suffocating complexity, through the use of the emotions that they themselves produced, contributed to making an increasingly disoriented reader into an aware protagonist.