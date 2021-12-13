Alberto and Luca, the “baby voice actors” of children in Savona

Savona – Two kids from the Roman province who give their voices to as many teenagers, sea monsters, to be precise. I am Alberto Vannini and Luca Tesei, 29 years old in two, the very young voice actors of the main characters of “Luca”, the acclaimed Disney Pixar animated film set in Liguria.

In Savona, the couple was the protagonist of a well-attended meeting, staged in the late afternoon of last Saturday, December 11, in the theater room of the Bad Masters, at Officine Solimano, among the events of the international dubbing festival “Voices in the shadows“which yesterday ended in Genoa with the delivery of the gold rings to the excellence of dubbing in cinema and television.

In Liguria to collect the awards for animation products and the “Voices of Cartoonia 2021” award, Alberto and Luca introduced themselves to the Savona public by introducing their different personalitiesthe first, shy and reserved, the second witty and extroverted.

Moderate the meeting Francesca Giacardi.

The two young people told the many curiosity who are part of the little explored world of voice actors. Starting with the characters of “Luca” to whom the two have given their voices, Luca Paguro and Alberto Scorfano: the same names, but roles played with reversed parts.

«Alberto dubbed Luca and Luca dubbed Alberto – the boys immediately clarify, both from families already involved in the world of dubbing and cinema – It happened by chance, nothing planned!».

A profession lived not only as a game for Alberto Vannini, almost 12 years old, but also as one responsibility. «Being a boy, for me dubbing is a fun, if you like it, there are no boring moments – he says – it is also a sacrifice, I attend the second grade and I love to play football, therefore, especially at the beginning, it was not easy to reconcile the various commitments ».

“Currently, I work three days a week and I have learned over time to manage this activity together with the study – adds Luca Tesei, 17, a student at the high school of human sciences with the dream, however, of being an actor – I started dubbing when I was 5 years old, after having tried in my father’s studio, since then I have never stopped . For me, the funniest aspect is playing the craziest characters, I also find it a way to let off steam ».

A job carried out in a creative and playful atmosphere, shared in the studio with the dubbing director, the assistant and the sound engineers which, however, required about a month of work for the film “Luca”: «In order not to tire my voice too much, I did one or two shifts a day – says Alberto – during the work I happened to lose my voice, it was an experience that must be taken into account in this profession ».

Among the spectators who participated in the event in Savona, numerous children, accompanied by their families, who, in turn, asked questions, with a show of hands, on the voices of their heroes, protagonists of the animation products that the two voice actors, over the years, they have interpreted, beyond the experience of “Luca”: Vannini voiced Spongebob while Tesei is the voice of Miguel, the main character of the animated feature film “Coco”.

Finally, the reactions of Alberto and Luca’s schoolmates and friends are different when they recognize the voice of their peers in a trailer or in an animated series. “They tell me that they always manage to distinguish me and I like it, but then they have difficulty following the film because it is strange for them to listen to me constantly, it almost annoys them,” jokes Luca Tesei. “My companions are struck and fascinated by this ability of mine – continues Alberto Vannini – but they are not envious and easily manage to remain my friends! ».

The two boys agree on their favorite scene from “Luca”: “Surely, the best moment to dub was the scene in which the characters exclaim together”Silence Bruno“- Alberto and Luca conclude – never listen too much to the voice within oneself that slows down and limits behaviors and actions”.