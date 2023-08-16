Just a week ago Magazine readings It had on its cover Albert Rivera, former leader of Ciudadanos, taking a bath and kissing in Ibiza with the actress Aysha Daraui. Between wave and wave of heat, the photograph of the 43-year-old lawyer, together with the 35-year-old interpreter, who could be seen soaking and with her licking his ear, soon became the talk and the perfect meme on social networks for these long days of August in which the news also needs to be refreshed. “Albert Rivera, entering the Berlusconi phase”, they wrote from the X account (the platform formerly known as Twitter) of the Editorial Captain Swingwhile other users commented the unflattering image of the former deputy, whom they compared to a kind of Jack before drowning on the high seas after the sinking of the titanic.

Networks and memes aside, several media outlets echoed what that publication seemed to confirm: Rivera’s new relationship after his discreet breakup with the singer Malú, which ended up being confirmed last July, after months of speculation and then four years of an also very discreet relationship and a daughter in common, Lucía, three years old. The headlines about “the new illusion” and the “torrid romance” of the former politician who has returned to the legal profession made him one of the unexpected protagonists of the summer, far removed, yes, from the political sections of the newspapers in which he used to appear earlier. Rivera himself did not hesitate to go up to their stories from instagram -where he has 213,000 followers- an image of the sea accompanied by the Alaskan song Who cares, trying, unsuccessfully, to settle the conversation around his personal life.

A few days after the licking, Albert Rivera landed at the Adolfo Suárez airport in Madrid, and met a group of paparazzi who questioned him about his love life. His first reaction was blunt: “Again bothering people, really?” Later, he added that “he never talks” about his private life and took advantage of the situation to mark a small speech politician: “Yes, I understand your work, but the right to privacy belongs to all Spaniards, not just a few; the right to the image, too. It is your job, but they are my rights, like that of any other Spaniard, ”he claimed. “I do not want to be more or less than anyone else, but I have never sold my life, I have never had a bad word and I will not have it now. No matter how much they violate my privacy and my life”, said the ex-politician while walking through the airport pursued by the gossip, in true Isabel Pantoja style.

For her part, Aysha Daraui, the other protagonist, also issued a statement through her representative, in which she denied any relationship with the former politician, despite the photographs: “There is no relationship. It is news based on speculation and malicious images taken out of context.”

This Wednesday, August 16, Magazine Week It arrived again at the newsstands and, with it, a new surprise: “Albert Rivera’s true girlfriend”, announces the publication. “Her name is Carla, she is a designer and influencers and he has starred in these torrid images in Ibiza with her”. In the images inside the publication, Albert Rivera appears on a boat next to the influencer, kissing and giving each other affectionate gestures: “The waters are the same, but the girl is different. AND Week He has been an exclusive witness of the kisses and caresses between the two”. “He not only does not cry, but he has decided to surround himself with friends between fun plans, dips, boats, parties and relaxation. Hastening his days in the best company has been his motto ”, they write in the magazine; “This young woman with long blonde hair, a statuesque figure and a great style, is one of the best reasons that have returned her smile. The intense kisses that have been dedicated on the deck of the ship have been in order.

The interest aroused by the sentimental life of the ex-politician can be measured in megapixels: while the magazine readings dedicated a small space to the left on its cover, the magazine Week Today he already dedicates the main space to it. Perhaps the former leader of Ciudadanos seeks discretion, but his personal life is generating more and more interest for the heart press. After the eight-page report that the publication dedicates to her, two pages about the summer her ex-partner is experiencing: “Malú takes refuge in her daughter after the separation from Albert Rivera”, headlines the magazine about some images of the singer with the little Lucía on the beaches of Cádiz.

Before they jumped to the front page affaires ex-politician, he was already becoming cannon fodder for the role couched. After his break with the singer, Albert Rivera went to the Pitiusas in the company of his good friend, the artist Aldo Comas, husband of the actress Macarena Gómez. It was Rivera himself who posted a photograph of the artist on his social networks after visiting his exhibition Lobsters and Guitars. And it was his friends who hung up, on their stories, photographs on a boat in the company of Rivera, and also of “Bego”, as they referred to Begoña Villacís. Aldo Comas and Albert Rivera have been friends for a long time, but it was this summer after Malú that their friendship seems to have aroused media interest. Although it is true that his relationship with the artist and his friendships with celebrities such as Alejandro Sanz or Pablo López have already placed him in a preferred space on the Spanish sentimental map, Rivera’s new “divorced man energy”, as It is discussed in the gossip on social networks, it has ended up taking him to the front pages.