“This time, they’ve come a long way! ” deplores Albert Papadacci. Chef in a Korian nursing home, this central union delegate is sued by the company managing nursing homes. He is accused of “complicity in public defamation towards an individual” following the broadcast, on November 18, 2020, on France 3, of the program Covid-19: what is really going on in nursing homes ?, in which he alerted on “A management of the crisis carried out in a more economic than social way”. For years, members of the CGT Korian have denounced actions against unionized employees who warn about working conditions. But this is the first time that the group has gone this far.

Anti-unionism

The chef recalls the facts: two nursing assistants died during the first confinement and many residents lost their lives due to a cruel lack of resources, both material and human. “It was only when the State announced that it was going to compensate private healthcare establishments that we finally had replacements and equipment”, But “I did not say more in the program than what the CGT denounces since March”, says Albert Papadacci. Before adding: “These are gag procedures, they want to stop communication from the CGT. “In vain, obviously, since many supporters of the trade unionist are expected this Thursday, the day of the first hearing, for a rally at noon, on the forecourt of the Paris court, at the call of the CGT.