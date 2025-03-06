On February 20, at the same time that Rubiales was convicted of sexual aggression to Jenni Hermoso, a sentence that has been a fine of 10,800 euros and 3,000 compensation for the player, the former president of the Federation was acquitted of the crime of coercion. Innocence that the judge also ruled for Jorge Vilda, Rubén Rivera and Albert Luque. Two weeks later, the former sports director of the RFEF sits with ABC at a central hotel in La Gran Vía in Madrid to break a silence of more than a year and a half.

-There the Prosecutor’s Office has requested the nullity of the trial for the judge of the judge or, failing that, that the four prosecuted, such as you, for coercion, are imposed. And Jenni has also resorted to the sentence. How do you see this new turn?

-I don’t know what tour you can have. This has happened today and I have not even been able to speak calmly with my lawyer. I thought that with this sentence I could forget this. I am a man of sport, not courts, and I thought I could dedicate myself to my life again, but the story continues.

-How has been this year and a half since everything broke out after winning the World Cup final.









-I have always worked very well the issue of elite football sports. Mainly, because it is an individual pressure, but in this case not and have been a very uneasy months because it has been a pressure of parents, children, women, sister and nephews, and has been very difficult to manage. They want to give you peace of mind, but you know they are suffering.

-He has two twins of 15 years and a son of 13. How has this matter managed with them?

-They are already an age that I say they are adults, but children. Talking with my children of this has been the most difficult. Look, parents are unconditional and I am very lucky the woman I have, because she has suffered by my side, but in the end the most difficult is when your children ask you if you can go to jail, although the lawyer told me that it was impossible to be less than two years the request. It was a backpack for them. They told me ‘daddy, but if you have only gone to try to help and know Jenni that you had her support’, and explaining why she had turned around this topic, the interests that there were, the pressures, what the media said … that did not even know how to explain it.

-Did you ever go to bed thinking that I could end up in jail?

-No never. Being a one -year and six months sentence I knew I couldn’t go. It’s not nonsense, but I knew I couldn’t go. Fuck, if we are in a world with two head fingers … but some night without sleep if I have passed. One is not made of wood.

-Has the ‘news’ condemnation hurt a lot?

-It’s the worst. In the end this same judgment at anonymous level, you carry it well. But being so media, you listen to barbarities. When you arrive at the court they ask you some questions that are crazy, they get over you and you can hardly walk. But if I was not in Sydney, or on the plane back … I don’t understand anything. I already knew about my footballer stage, but finding impartial or free journalists is very difficult.

-In the Federation, they first removed him and then fired him for an accusation that justice has acquitted. Who now returns his work?

It is not who returns my job now, because maybe even I don’t want to return, but it is a backpack, although I have been acquitted, that I will always carry. And it is not the work that I do not have, it is what I stop having. My sports results are there. And I think they are unbeatable, but because of this matter people have a lot of caution. There are many federations that have contacted me to work with them, but until this is completely resolved, they will not get into a shirt of eleven rods.

-That is innocent and has the doors closed. WE RETURN TO THE ‘COLLECT OF THE TELEEDIARIO’

-That’s how it is. The popular conviction. You are president of a federation, you look at Spain and you see that with a soccer director they have been Olympic champions, the Nations League and the Eurocup. That, in addition, that same soccer director put De la Fuente and led the generational change … but expects, that he has a trial. Well nothing, they look for another. If there were none of this, I would be working in a maximum level federation for months.

Have you talked to Rubén Rivera and Jorge Vilda?

Yes of course. Look, Rubén is one of the best people I’ve met in my life. I, thank God, and I play wood, for my stage of footballer and with the organized life that I carry, I do not depend on a job, but not. He is a family father and if this lengthens more can affect him a lot because he will have an economic problem. And that hurts. In the case of Vilda, because it is more in my line and on top of it had a federation (the Moroccan) that threw forward and decided to say what they say is world champion and for the women’s football in Morocco is the best.

-With Rubiales also spoke?

-Yes a lot. The last time 72 hours ago. He has a bigger thing, a cross in the backpack. Without entering the subject, he has been an incredible president. The current Super Cup was invented, for women’s football he did a lot and ended up leaving the Federation being my president and my friend. And keep feeling it.

-How is he?

-Well, after leaving the sentence, he was one of the first to call me and tell me that he was very happy for me. Of course, he was not satisfied with the sentence and told me that he would talk to his lawyers to resort to it.

-What do you think of the conviction?

-It’s a very delicate issue and I think talking about it can harm me, but I think you can imagine what I think about Rubiales’ condemnation.

-With Jenni I understand that he has never been able to speak.

-No, I couldn’t, but I think the best way to fix things is to speak them. People when they look at the face already know whether they lie or not, but this has been a ball so big that it was best to have distance.

-And if he could have talked to her, what would he have told her?

What I tried to say when I went to Ibiza. I just wanted to tell her that she was my friend. In the trial you could only talk about Ibiza, but we have had personal things. To send it things from Iberdrola, to municipalities to give talks and not know how to charge that. And I said, ‘But you don’t have a manager, Jenni?’ And I spent my life manager’s contact. I considered her a friend of mine. I went to Ibiza to tell him that he had a friend in the federation to listen to her and see what was happening. She had the ball so big that she didn’t want to talk to anyone and sent me to her friend. I tried to explain it to her friend, she didn’t want to receive me and I left. But my intention was that I knew that within the federation I had a friend who was not partial anywhere. I just wanted to help two friends, not go to one side or another.

-Is that that hurt me the most?

Yes, what hurt me the most is that a friend did not even listen to me, because she has needed me at times that I have been busy and always helped her. I knew I was world champion and that I wanted to have a good time, but I just wanted to explain ten minutes. Nothing else. They only tried to mediate two friends to try to find a meeting point

-Why do you think Jenni has acted like this?

-My personal opinion is that Jenni got out of hand and went from a mother. A ball was too large that she could not cover or control. I am surprised by decisions that I have made, yes, but in the end life is surprising you of certain things.

-The political class has had a lot of impact on this whole matter.

-Do you know what happens? They are worlds that escape. I lived in a bubble, thinking about 4-4-2, or 4-3-3, this call or the other. That is what interested me. In this last year I have suffered learning from my life. I have become a less sociable person, more introverted, less confident and less friend. Life has taken me to that.

-Appart of the obvious, has someone else disappointed during this process?

-No, it was everything as I expected. But I looked, as a footballer I have achieved things and then also as a sports director, but the day my acquittal was the day that I received more calls and messages in my life. All of joy and congratulations. My mobile did not cover more, but yes, once acquitted. During that way people wrote to me, yes, but the phone was more silent than normal.

-For fear?

-I don’t know, but I’m really glad. Because the ones I want really, that before I fit in two hands and now in one and a half, they were.

-And what do you have to reproach the media?

-I don’t want to get into this topic. The press always has to win if you go against him. The road is very long. For example, I am a coach and I have a problem with a medium or a journalist. As long as everything goes, perfect, but there will come a time that goes wrong and the journalist and the medium will be there and they will make you pay. It is a matter of time, because no one is eternal, but the journalist and the environment are. So the conflict with the press does not want to have it. That it is true that I had a perception of the press and has increased, because.

Has it increased or has changed?

Both, but it is not surprised either.

He turns 47 years old. What do you do now with your life?

I play the paddle, I go to the gym, I do trx, I run on tape or do it out, I do weights and I dedicate my family a lot of time. And at work level? Even if I have been acquitted, I wear a backpack. I have already told him that they have contacted with me four or five very important federations, for my curriculum it is the one. With me he won everything and I put De la Fuente, convinced Lamine … well, many things. What these federations like me is how we have won. You had to have an idea and all the categories of the selection had it, because they were at the service of the absolute. For them we worked. I wanted players who took care of the ball, not for the physicist. So that when all these players came to the absolute they knew that the idea was to take care of the ball, and that was the coach profile that I chose. We won what we have gained in love with everyone. Who has done all these things? That is a plus for me, but it is in a trial and this and that. And this is what I drag. A federation does not want problems. If it were not for this backpack, I would be working elsewhere and for quantities that multiplied by far what I earned in the Federation.