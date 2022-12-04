The upcoming Dakar Rally will be very special for all participants. The crews will travel to Saudi Arabia on New Year’s Eve for the fourth consecutive edition of the race on Arabian soil, but with changes as the organizers have created a course through the Empty Quarter to challenge all vehicles. That’s why the 2023 race will be quite challenging for one of the desert’s illustrious drivers, Albert Llovera, who will switch to Ford to represent Andorra across the thousands of kilometers of the Saudi event.

The Andorran made the presentation through a video on his YouTube channel, where he explained the sensations that his special truck gave him, which he must adjust so that the skiing accident that left him in a wheelchair does not prevents you from competing at the highest level. With his team, he was carrying out some tests to set up the “monster” with which they will leave on December 31st, and he was very satisfied.

The pilot said: “We are in a military area which is like a special sand, wet. But if you pass the military vehicles, there are potholes, but then we have another part which is more forest, with faster corners, but with some traps and jumps. The first thing we have to test are the controls, then get everything ready, because the truck is new and there is work to do,” continued the Andorran, who will participate in his eighth Dakar Rally.

“The first kilometers with the Ford go quite well, I like it a lot. It’s a new thing and we need to work a little on the front end, because it’s a little “noisy” with the suspension, and a little on the accelerator, because It handles differently from the trucks I’ve driven in the various Dakars. I think this one is a little shorter on the axles and we can adjust the suspension to make it reach sandy areas better. At the front you have to do the same thing, so that in the slow parts it’s better, but I’m happy with this Ford, I think we’ll do very well,” said Llovera.

At his side, as the trucks have up to three crew members in the cab, will be his niece, Margot Llobera, who will be participating in the event for the second time and will be tasked with guiding her uncle through the desert course: ” The place where we did the test is a little sandy paradise in the forest.We have a track in it and a very large expanse of sand, where the sand is very dense, and it will be very useful to test things, adjust the truck and make an excellent training in view of the Dakar”.

Furthermore, they will have the mechanical help of Peter Vojkovsky, with whom they will try to improve on the 15th place obtained by the Andorran in the 2020 edition, the first ever in Saudi Arabia, with the Iveco of Petronas Team De Rooy.