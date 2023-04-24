Albert Heijn customers will probably notice in the course of Monday that certain products on the shelves are no longer replenished, the supermarket chain expects. Due to the strike, two of the six distribution centers are almost completely flat: those in Geldermalsen and Zwolle.

According to a spokeswoman for Albert Heijn, it is still difficult to say which products are in danger of running out first. It does not necessarily have to be fresh products. Many other products are processed in Geldermalsen, such as shampoo.

The trade unions FNV and CNV had given the supermarket chain an ultimatum until 5 p.m. Sunday afternoon. If there was a good proposal for a wage increase by then, the strikes would be over. However, according to FNV, the management of Albert Heijn has not responded to the demand. And so it is now stopped.

The strike in Zwolle, Geldermalsen, Pijnacker and Tilburg will last until Wednesday; in Zaandam, work will be stopped until 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday. In Geldermalsen, Pijnacker and Zaandam, part-timers already went on strike on Sunday evening. See also Don't forget Russia: The blind spot of the World Cup in Qatar

Where does staff shortage come from? Experts Hafid Ballafkih (Amsterdam University of Applied Sciences) and Kees van Uitert (Expertise Center for the Labor Market) explain the causes and solutions to this problem:

Albert Heijn has proposed a wage increase of 6.6 percent for one year, but according to the unions that is far too little. Partly because of the high inflation, FNV demands that the salaries of employees rise structurally in a year by 14.3 percent.

Roughly one-third of all over 1200 Albert Heijn supermarkets in the Netherlands are supplied from the distribution center on Galvaniweg in Zwolle. In total, about 4,000 people work in all Albert Heijn distribution centers.

Check out our most viewed news videos in the playlist below: