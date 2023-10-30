Albert Heijn is very sustainable, but they are not at all.

Electric driving is the bright future. Even the most die-hard petrol drinker will have to accept this. But guys, that’s not a bad thing in itself. All those 1.0 three-cylinder and 1.4 four-cylinder engines with a turbo don’t make you happy, do you? And a PHEV is rarely really fun to drive. In short, an EV is not that bad.

For many companies, the electric car is a great showcase. It just shows that you are working hard on sustainable entrepreneurship. Albert Heijn is one such company that sees that with an EV you can profile yourself as a progressive and sustainable Gutmensch.

Albert Heijn

Today we got one press release starting from the premium wholesaler. They are very proud that they deliver and supply 100% emission-free in certain places. This fits in with their goal of emitting zero CO2 by 2050. In 2050: good luck scoring a diesel truck by then. Our business operations are currently already climate neutral through the use of wind energy, which is where our business is @jaapiyo is also a big fan of. Perhaps they have signed a contract with Albert Heijn and checked the ‘green energy’ box. Pooh pooh, well now.

It is not the case that Albert Heijn is climate neutral everywhere. They are in, er, four places in the Netherlands. By the way, the cars are not from Albert Heijn itself, AH has instructed their transport partners to invest in purchasing electric commercial vehicles and trucks. They are considerably more expensive, which is why groceries at Albert Heijn are also considerably more expensive. Not that your extra money goes to those suppliers, but that’s besides the point.

So 1,000 shops with diesel!

Albert Heijn confirms that no fewer than 150 stores are supplied electrically every day. That sounds very good, but don’t forget that there are about 1,150 Albert Heijns in the Netherlands. So about 1,000 supermarkets are still served by such a wonderful diesel bus or truck.

Finally, Albert Heijn also lets us know that they are thinking about their sustainable customers. The average VVD voter must of course be able to fully charge the battery of his hybrid X5 while sushi shopping. It is now possible to charge your battery at no fewer than 5 locations. 5! Out of 1,150. Good job guys!

The AH delivery vehicles are also not really very sustainable. Because only in 010 and in The Hague does AH provide this service 100% electrically. So there is still a world to be won.

It is therefore correct that our editor-in-chief was not really pleased with the development of charging at local supermarkets during the Autoblog Fast Charging Test 2023.

To compare with the competition. 29 Lidl branches already have a (fast) charger in the car park and Picnic delivers EVERYTHING electrically. Ok Appie, now you again!

