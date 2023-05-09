Members of trade unions FNV and CNV have reached a collective agreement with Albert Heijn for distribution centers. The unions reported this in a press release on Tuesday. If the union members agree to this, the new strikes are definitely over; CNV says it will assume this since the main demands of the strikers have been met.

Read also: The strikes at the distribution centers affect Albert Heijn in the heart. ‘We will continue until all demands are met’



It has been agreed in the new collective labor agreement that all employees – including temporary workers – will receive a 10 percent wage increase. Albert Heijn first wanted to offer a 6 percent wage increase, but the unions did not agree. Temporary workers will also have more certainty in their rosters, according to a statement from CNV. For example, temporary workers will receive their roster two weeks in advance and may not be changed afterwards. This means that they can no longer be canceled or forced to run other services. In distribution centers at Albert Heijn, between 5,000 and 6,000 people were employed, according to the trade union FNV, 45 percent of whom are already employed as temporary workers.

Last Sunday, the strikes started at the distribution centers of Albert Heijn. The actions were felt in the supermarkets: many Albert Heijn branches were struggling with empty shelves. According to the FNV, about 1,500 employees went on strike at five of the six distribution centers in recent days. Union members have until May 31 to agree or disagree with the new collective labor agreement.