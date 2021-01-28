He thrilled the public with ‘Red Bracelets’ and, surely, he will do it again with ‘Los espabilados’, the fiction that will premiere on January 29 on Movistar +. Albert Espinosa (Barcelona, ​​1973) continues in this new adventure, based on his novel ‘What I will tell you when I see you again’, several kids who decide to flee from a psychiatric center. On their escape, they will set out on a journey to freedom and rediscover themselves.

-Where does an idea like that of ‘Los espabilados’ come from?

-It was born when I was fourteen years old. He had cancer and on the top floor of the hospital there were some kids who had mental illnesses and were admitted. They ran away quite often and called themselves the savvy, there was even a detective who came to look for them. It always seemed like an incredible story to me and they were brutal, they had a very great will to live. During all this time I have been investigating, going to juvenile centers, but the look that I had when I was fourteen years old has always prevailed. What fascinated me then is what I have tried to tell now.

-What were the objectives of the series? Did you want to report something?

-There were two. First, make an adventure story, a mix between ’24’ and ‘Someone flew over the cuckoo’s nest’. Second, there is a part that does have to do with the fact that currently all children’s psychiatric centers in Spain are full and there is a waiting list. There is a problem because most do not want to be there, but being minors they cannot decide not to go or not to take the medication. I believe that no child ends up there if it is not because of a spoiled adult. Hopefully the series will serve to give visibility to those kids who are labeled schizophrenia and bipolarity and to empty those centers, that alternative methods are sought and that the opinion of children is taken into account because these treatments will affect the rest of the life.

-Is it a failure of society?

-Totally. There is a character in the series who talks about the canary that was in the mines, that when the canary died it was because there really was a gas problem. In the end, children are our canaries and if something happens to them, something is wrong with society or with those who educate them. Many times the people who educate, parents, do not even know how to lead their own lives, parents, mothers …

-In the series, however, they run into different people and they do seem to fit …

-In the series, the kids meet older people who are another of those forgotten groups, people who are over eighty years old, who know where the stones are and how to go around them, but who are not listened to much. In the end, when they escape, as in Buñuel’s ‘Los Olivos’, they find a group of people who instead of telling them you have to go back there, they listen to them. I think that when you listen to their problems and put them in a series, you should try not to say the medical label that they put on them so that the public wonders what these kids have to be in a center like that, because they do not differ from others.

Video.



The trailer for ‘Los espabilados’.



-Would making a series more dramatic have made it less digestible?

-I have tried to do it as I lived it when I was a child. They were kids with great tenderness, they lived it all as an adventure. And when I was visiting centers, I always saw them with happiness … I always saw a story with a lot of light, as long as it was explained by them.

-Where do you think the violence of these young people comes from?

-Violence appears when someone decides that your opinion does not count, as is the case with these kids when they are admitted. The more they rebel, the more it locks them up. But it also happens that from 10 years to 18 is a time when we are full of energy and we have more prohibitions. They don’t even let you vote. Young people who have suffered the pandemic will be the most prepared emotionally because I believe that leaving school and facing a real problem, rediscovering your family or the power of friendship or loss, emotionally is something that other generations have not had.

-What do you expect from the series?

-I hope it happens like with ‘Red Bracelets’, that it touches many people and we make them look different, especially when they have to go back to school. Hopefully people will say, “Oh well, he’s a hunk.” For me they are smart people because in many ways they are ahead of us because their heads have no mental boundaries. Society sees a disorder when what I see is intelligence.

-It is surprising that there is hardly any talk about it.

-Yes, especially when all the centers are full and the question is why. One reason is social media. Twitter is still a playground where bullying is allowed. It seems very beast to me that there are 20 or 30% of people in a social network dedicated to insulting. The day we eradicate bullying we will eradicate many of these mental problems.