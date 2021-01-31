Creator of several literary phenomena transferred to the screen, such as the film 4th floor and the series Red Bracelets —That Steven Spielberg adapted in the US—, Albert Espinosa (Barcelona, ​​1973) returns a decade later to television with The savvy, about a group of kids who escaped from a psychiatric center (since January 29 in Movistar +). In December he was awarded the FAAM Oro de Cultura 2020 prize for inclusion in his work, published in more than 40 countries and always full of optimism. For Espinosa, who spent a decade in hospital fighting cancer, timing is everything, especially when it comes to the Internet. “Since I have training as an industrial engineer, I tend to assign myself some schedules.

I dedicate some time to YouTube, WhatsApp and my social networks ”, he explains, recalling the advice given him by a relative in the hospital. “He told me to always stay informed, but to dedicate only 15 minutes a day to him. No more. If you spend more time you ooze, there is an excess of information. That’s why I don’t refresh my social networks: I go in once, I read the news, what my friends have done, and I leave ”.

The relationship with his followers, he says, is therefore very close. And again time comes up, because Espinosa does not write but always responds with voice messages. “I like networks because I can be me. I reply a lot of direct messages, I reply to almost everything. And I do it with voice notes because it is faster and I think my followers are surprised, “he says.

Another part of the time is spent at night. “I usually look for web pages on a specific topic and I always try to read very scientific news on the Internet. Now with the covid I analyze the data and look for statistics to calculate the date on which this crisis will end, comparing it with other pandemics ”, explains the writer, who also confesses to missing a precovid hobby. “When there were flights, I followed the FlightRadar24 website a lot. I liked studying the status of airplanes. I was relieved to think that I was not on that plane that was being delayed seven hours. There are very interesting pages where you can see all the flights at the same time in the sky ”, he says. And he confesses in passing one of his fantasies: “My dream would be to travel to space and be able to see Earth from afar.”

Another wish is to be able to travel in time. Time again. “Movies like Return to the future (1985). I think we can travel to any time we want. It’s all about energy arcs [como en Experimento Filadelfia (1984), filme en el que dos marines viajan al futuro por error, y que Espinosa pone de ejemplo]. You will find those energies that will facilitate space-time change. I like to make lists and I already have a list of places I would love to go. And if the time machine was a Delorean [el vehículo de Regreso al futuro]… Already signed ”.

But the technological advance that interests him the most and that he has developed in his latest book, If we were taught to lose, we would always win, is that of artificial intelligence. “There are four characters hooked on technology and robots also appear. I believe that robots will be the ones that in the future will judge whether someone can die for whatever reason. They will be the ones who will study us and help us march in case of extreme pain. They will reconcile those doubts of the human being that we do not know how to judge, because I believe that the robots will be more equanimous than us ”.