Today, the country is remembering him on the birth anniversary of Paramveer Chakra winner martyr Albert Ekka, who laid down his life in 1971 India Pakistan War. Jharkhand is paying tribute to them by organizing different programs. However, Balmdina Ekka, wife of Paramveer Chakra winner Albert Ekka, is still waiting for her husband to become a martyr memorial to her ancestral village after five decades.Albert Ekka, who won the battle in the 1971 India-Pakistan war, was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra. On behalf of the central and state government, every possible assistance is being given to the honor of these martyrs and their families and dependents. But even after nearly five decades, Balmdina Ekka, the wife of the martyr Albert Ekka, could not fulfill a small wish.

Martyr Albert Ekka’s wife has only one wish

Balmdina Ekka has not made any demand for several acres of land or money from the government. Older and forced to move, Balmdina Ekka’s final wish is for her husband’s memorial to survive in her native village. So that they can offer flowers on that memorial and bow to their sacrifice. In the year 2015, the state government talked about making a memorial by bringing their soil from the martyrdom site Tripura to the village, but till now this work has also been incomplete.

Son Vincent said – we only got assurances from governments

Albert Ekka’s son Vincent Ekta also says that in many governments he only got assurances but till now a memorial has not been completed. His father had sacrificed his life for the sake of the country when he was just one year old. He said that the government’s attitude towards the martyrs and their families is such that they got a job in the block office in the then Hemant Soren government in 2013 after 42 years. He hopes that this government will also fulfill his father’s dream of building a memorial to his father in the ancestral village.