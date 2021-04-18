Albert Einstein is undoubtedly recognized as one of the most brilliant minds for his huge scientific contributions during the 20th century. And suffice it to mention that he formulated the Theory of Relativity, discovered the fourth dimension, and won the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1921.

Born in the city of Ulm, Germany, died one at age 76 on April 18, 1955 in Princeton, United States. There he resided since the Nazism commanded by Adolf Hitler began to grow in his native country.

But beyond his contributions to science that made him a famous character, little is known about him outside of his activity. “I am a completely isolated man and, although everyone knows me, there are very few people who really know who I am,” Einstein said.

Albert Einstein writes an equation for the density of the Milky Way, in an iconic photo.

Regarding your phrase, 7 most curious and unusual facts of personal life of the great physicist, that very few should know.

His niece rejected him and married his cousin

The Hebrew University of Jerusalem, precisely in which Einstein participated in its founding, published private letters from the German physicist. In these it can be understood that his first marriage in 1903 to Mileva Maric was an ordeal. , despite having two children.

In any case, for 16 years the couple had two children. They say that he could no longer bear to live with her to the point of wanting to win the Nobel to give her the money and move away.

Albert Einstein and his second wife, married his cousin, Elsa Loewenthal.

They finally divorced in 1919 and shortly after married his cousin, Elsa Loewenthal. They had no children. And among the strong rumors that circulated is that he married her after being rejected … by his niece.

He refused to drive and his driver replaced him in a talk



Einstein never wanted to learn to drive a car, he didn’t even have his own. He had a driver who took him to his conferences, back in the 1920s.

And just on the way to an exhibition at the Prussian Academy of Sciences in Berlin, they say that the physicist told the driver that he was bored of repeating his knowledge over and over again. And he offered to replace him, since from listening to him he knew everything by heart.

The fabulous story of the day Einstein’s chauffeur took his place in a talk.

You have to think that at that time people did not know Einstein. There were also not many photos and less the media as today. So they exchanged clothes and the driver took the lead of the conference.

The brilliant German physicist of Jewish origin Albert Einstein.

A fabulous anecdote emerged that night, according to the reviews. Before the entire audience, a teacher asked a question whose answer, of course, the driver did not know. But as quick to reflexes as with the steering wheel in his hands, he answered without hesitation: “The question you are asking me is so simple that I will let my driver, who is at the end of the room, answer it.”

He was about to build the atomic bomb



On August 2, 1939, Einstein alerted through a letter to the President of the United States of Franklin Delano Roosevelt about the intentions of the Germans to create an atomic bomb. And in the message offered to build it for the US..

The cloud caused by the atomic bomb explosion in Nagasaki. Einstein almost participated in its construction. Photo: EFE / Nagasaki Atomic Bomb

Just two months later, when Germany had already invaded Poland starting World War II, Roosevelt responded. After analyzing the information, the pump was manufactured, rejected Einstein’s cooperation in the project.

“If I had known about the crime against humanity that would be committed, I would never have written that letter. My pacifism is an instinctual feeling, ”Einstein wrote.

Failed the University entrance exam in Switzerland

From a very young age, Einstein had Learning problems, to the point that it took longer than expected to walk and talk. And there are testimonies that assure that he suffered from dyslexia.

At age 17, Einstein failed the entrance exam at the Swiss Federal Polytechnic University.

With only 17 years old, failed the admission exam at the Federal Polytechnic University from Switzerland. He did show his ability in subjects like math and science, but the flip side was neither history nor geography.

“My main defect was a bad memory, especially for words and texts,” the German genius was able to say.

He wore only gray suits

With the simple goal of not wasting time deciding what to wear every day, Einstein began to wear only gray suits.

To avoid thinking about what to wear, Einstein always wore gray suits.

This curious tradition was taken up and followed by personalities like Steve Jobs, the co-founder of Apple, and Mark Zuckerberg, brain creator of Facebook.

Another strange aspect of Einstein when it comes to dressing is he never wore socks. They were totally unnecessary, he considered uncomfortable, and only created holes.

Stole his brain

On April 18, 1955, the day of his death, his brain was separated from the rest of the body. The objective was to carry out a series of investigations to discover the key to his genius. Thomas Harvey, the pathologist who did the autopsy Einstein stole his brain and gave it back 43 years later.

Thomas Harvey (right) stole and shows pieces of Einstein’s brain. Photo: Wikipedia

According to BBC, “The pathologist died in 2007 without publishing any research on Einstein’s brain. Harvey took photos of the brain and cut it into 240 slices to be observed under a microscope, sent them to the leading American neuropathologists of his time, but these did not correspond to him with great discoveries.

He played the violin masterfully

Little albert He started taking violin lessons at the age of 6, And many confessed that had he not been a scientist, he would have devoted himself to music.

In fact, when the physicist traveled he used to carry the violin, who he called ‘Lina’, and there was no lack of space or opportunity to play his favorite composers. He did it together with fellow friends and even with neighbors.

Albert Einstein played the violin masterfully, with scientific friends and even neighbors. Photo: Getty

Also compilations that speak of this extraordinary character indicate that he participated in both public and private concerts, and even accompanied the organ in some synagogue.