Albert Douer (62 years old), born in Barranquilla, Colombia, directs the Darnel Group, a multi-Latin company that manufactures construction materials and plastics with a presence in more than 15 countries and plants in the United States, Europe and several countries in Latin America. His Colombian company Ajover-Darnel, founded in 1961 in Bogotá, is a leader in the production of disposable packaging. Trained at Harvard University, Douer’s latest venture is an innovative company based in Israel that, after years of research, has created a product that is presented as the ecological solution to reuse waste. UBQ, named after the company that produces it, is a product similar to plastic but made 100% from garbage and in whose production no carbon is emitted. Douer assures that the fact of owning a plastics business does not contradict his efforts to find a more ecological alternative, but rather has promoted it.

UBQ was founded 13 years ago in Israel. It began its expansion last January with the opening of a factory in Holland and has just opened an office in Miami, since the United States is one of the priority markets. Among its clients there are already large companies such as Mercedes and Pepsi.

Ask. Your professional career has already been successful. Your companies have a significant international presence, with factories in the United States, Spain, Turkey, Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay and distribution centres in other countries. What did it mean to you to get involved in the UBQ project?

Answer. It’s like my entire career was channeled for this new company. It’s almost a miracle that they delivered it to me. I feel a very big responsibility. Not many people have the opportunity to do something that can affect the entire world and with UBQ we are changing how humanity has done things until now.

P. For decades, concern for the environment has made us aware of the importance of recycling and separating garbage has become a common act. The UBQ company emerged to go further in environmental protection. What does your product provide?

R. This is not recycling. It is a totally different product from what existed in the world. In order to recycle it, you have to separate it very well and then use a lot of water to wash it. You cannot reuse the product as it was originally conceived. What UBQ does is take all that waste that is not used and convert it into a material that did not exist. We use what I call “the black bag,” which is everything that is not recycled. Between 80% and 90% of that “bag” is organic products. It is the food that is thrown away, the paper and cardboard and the non-recyclable plastics. And the diapers. It is incredible the amount of diapers that are thrown away around the world, it is a very serious issue. With UBQ we will be able to use everything that we throw away, it is making the concept of circular economy a reality.

Q. What is the process to get to that?

R. We receive the waste and extract two things from it: the metals and the water. We use everything else to produce tablets from the new material, which we have patented. We create something that brings many benefits to the environment. It is not a polymer, but it has the same characteristics of being thermoplastic, which allows it to be used in the same machines that manufacture plastics. You can use 10% UBQ to craft something, or 100%. It can be mixed with plastic and make articles of many kinds: car parts, furniture, household products… it just cannot be used to make packaging that is in direct contact with food. And another advantage is that in the production process we do not emit carbon, something we did not count on and which surprised us.

Q. The result seems promising, but it must have been a long process to achieve it.

R. It took us longer to get it out than we wanted. When I invested, the concept and the patent existed, but we didn’t know how to do it. What we expected to take three years ended up taking ten. But one of the advantages of the technology being developed in Israel is that you found experts, some of the best in the world, on all topics, who could solve the problems. There are also them in Europe and the United States, but there is a huge difference. In Israel they serve you. I went to Harvard and if I want to talk to a professor, they won’t welcome me. Who is that man over there, from Latin America? If after going around a thousand times they finally receive you, the first thing they want to know is how much they are going to earn from it.

In Israel, people love to solve problems for their neighbors. I didn’t know that because I don’t live in Israel. But one day I asked who a man was who had helped us a lot. I wanted to know what position he had in the company. And they told me that he didn’t have any, that he didn’t get paid, he just helped. It’s something I haven’t seen anywhere else. I come from another world where that doesn’t happen. Nowadays, I have a rule that we give shares in the company to those who help us.

P. You were the first investor and you bet on a product that had to be completed in three years. In those 10 years of research during which expectations were not met, did you not lose hope?

R. Yes, there were days when I wondered if I had made the biggest mistake of my life, especially when they came to me and asked me that they needed so many more millions of dollars to be able to continue. But, on the other hand, I was seeing progress. They were lucky to find an industrialist like me, who doesn’t look at things in terms of three or five years, but rather 100. I think about my grandchildren, my great-grandchildren.

P. His professional experience begins in Latin America, where the Sanel Group has its headquarters. The Ajover company, of Colombian origin, is present in many countries. Is it difficult for Latin companies to compete in the international market?

R. We have always done things differently. Latin America usually absorbs technology, but we have been generating it since very early on. Obviously, in the first 20 years we were trying to catch up with the Europeans or the Americans, but I would say that in the last 15 or 20 years we have been ahead. UBQ took advantage of that, because I would not have invested if it had not been for the fact that we were a Latin company with a very different perception of the world than most Latin companies, in the sense that we always consider ourselves equal to a European or an American.

Israelis are not very good at managing people, at growing companies globally. They are good at investing, but they have a hard time creating big companies, and we can do that. Although UBQ is an Israeli company, it has some Latin features, there is an interesting mix.

P. It seems a contradiction that one company is dedicated to manufacturing plastics and another looks for how to eliminate them…

R. Twenty years ago, when it was not yet clear, we saw the advantages of plastic, and we still do. I am convinced that plastic brings many benefits, especially for poor countries like Latin America. In countries like ours, where we do not have refrigeration chains, where we do not have the money of Europe, where they can afford to pay three times the price for packaging, plastic is useful and has a very important value for the community.

But no one can deny that we create a huge problem, too. And my solution is to solve problems. We were one of the first companies to turn PET bottles into food containers. And that’s why we invested in UBQ. Because it solves many problems that recycling has not been able to solve.

P. In the United States, the percentage of Latinos holding executive positions is lower than that of non-Hispanics. Have you ever felt that being Colombian would harm you professionally in an international business environment?

R. No, thanks to my parents I have never felt less than anyone. I have always been proud of where I come from. What I have found is the opposite. People appreciate the fact that I come from a different culture. Something I have learned is that most people have more things in common than those that differentiate us. Obviously, I have to learn from how other cultures think, but I have realized that I can work with all of them.

Q. What are your next plans?

R. I am still involved in the topic of development. Now I am looking for how to manufacture packaging like the ones we make from plastic, but without using petroleum derivatives, with totally natural products.