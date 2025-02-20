María Rey-Joly And Albert Boadella have become a couple (artistic) in fact -“with permission from our partners,” she laughs. They have worked together in five shows and in a few days they will release the sixth: ‘She‘, The story of the restoration process of a woman who has been violated. As usual in the last works of the creator of ‘Els Joglars‘, music has a fundamental prominence: soprano sings in the function about twenty songs and’ lieder ‘by authors such as Britten, Richard Strauss, Schubert, Bernstein, Kurt Weill, Falla or Turina. «Music introduces us to a world, for me, more perfect. Where the word hits the music begins. Polyphony is more complex than a word emotionally. The word goes here -Boadella points out his head -and music goes here -the heart points out. It is more direct, and it is a world that you do not abandon ».

María Rey -Juan -to whom they accompany the pianist Rubén Sánchez Vieco and the violinist Alfredo Ancillo– He had the idea, and Albert Boadella He shaped him together with Martina Cabanas. “I wanted to tell the story of the personal development of someone who has had a trauma,” says the interpreter, “and this work has allowed us to investigate, seek and deepen how to express it through the spoken text and the sung text, trying to always be a same thing, that there is no difference when expressing what the character will tell and occurs in a natural way ».

«Maria has not been in this case a simple interpreter; She has a dramaturgical thought, a show in the head, and what I do along with Martina is to develop it, “says Boadella, who adds that the base is music,” a series of composers of the twentieth century; The show has this musical conditioner, even in the narrative, which has no realistic form, but the way in which the story is narrated has to do a bit with the almost abstraction of music. Music has a different temporal component, with it the real meaning of time is lost with music. And here the same thing happens a bit; There are a number of sequelae of trauma, of the act of violation, which is not well known if it is the memory or is that it is really happening ».

But not only music is, Maria Rey-Joly is complete, “also the texts of the songs-which the public can see in projections, not in simple subtitles; The public knows at all times what I am saying when I sing, which is always consistent with the situation that is lived at every moment. That is why the songs are so important; For their music of course, since they are great pieces, but for the text, which expresses what is at that time suffering ».









The function has been created in the trial room; “We were looking for a musical repertoire because we had a very clear idea of ​​the process by which the character was going to travel,” explains María Rey-Joly, “which took shape as we were rehearsing. Music has been like the dots to join to see the drawing. Seeing the character and how that travel was going to be for reconstruction, we saw that certain pieces could work very well ».

Albert Boadella remembers a serious traffic accident that he had a few years ago in which in just a second in which he thought he was going to die, he had a host of things through his head -from the pain that he was going to cause Dolors, his wife, until he had left The open water record and the pipes were going to freeze- to explain the mind of the protagonist of ‘she’. «In a traumatic situation like the one who lives the character the mind escapes; I am sure that a raped woman escapes to a thousand things. And the game in the function is this, it is a time game that breaks the realistic narrative and enters more in the musical time game ».

From a while to this part, Albert Boadella does not make shows without music. “It doesn’t compensate me so much,” he justifies. I made ‘the king who was’, for Els Joglars, a satire about Don Juan Carlos. I had a bomb working with my former colleagues, and recalling younger times and more physically potent … but personal compensation was not the same. Now music, for me, is the introduction in a more perfect world than the other ».