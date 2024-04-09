Rumor after market rumor

Mercedes and Red Bull: these are the teams most at the center of the driver market's attention for next season, amidst rumors linked to a possible arrival of Max Verstappen in Brackley and a hypothetical replacement for Sergio Perez should the reigning champion team decide not to renew the Mexican's contract. At the same time, among the possible candidates for a seat in Milton Keynes in 2025, there is no shortage of those who could take over from Hamilton in the same season, due to the already known departure of the Briton in the direction of Maranello.

Tsunoda in Red Bull?

Remaining in this case focused exclusively on Red Bull, there are numerous names of those who could open a chapter in their careers with the Anglo-Austrian team. One of the least discussed, however, is that of Yuki Tsunodarecently involved in his home GP and in RB from 2021, when the team was then known as AlphaTauri.

Albers' disbelief

The Japanese player's contract will also expire at the end of 2024, but those who cannot understand how the 23-year-old is less considered than others are Christian Albers. The Dutchman, a former Minardi driver, focused on Tsunoda's qualities, but considered him at a disadvantage compared to other potential new faces for Red Bull: “I'm really a fan of his – he declared to Viaplay – I think it's a little underrated. If you look at it and analyze it, you will realize that its performance is truly fantastic. All it lacks is a certain amount of hype and a certain trend. When Max arrived as a young man it was written everywhere: 'Max is amazing', but that's not the case with Tsunoda.”

Continuing his point, Albers is disappointed that Tsunoda is not being adequately considered: “I regret it very much – he added – he also needs trends to get to that place. I don't understand why they haven't already traded him for Perez. I really find it incredible that Tsunoda you don't appear to be under consideration for a seat at Red Bull“.