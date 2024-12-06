

12/06/2024



Updated at 5:26 p.m.





He Seville will face the Atlético de Madrid next Sunday at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano in the duel corresponding to the day 16 from LaLiga EA Sports. The team led by García Pimienta will seek to finally defeat the Colchonero team as a visitor and has already known since Thursday that Alberola Rojas has been the referee designated to dispense justice.

The referee from La Mancha crossed paths with Sevilla in 15 occasions during his professional career as main referee, while with Atlético de Madrid he has faced off in 16 official duels, with the balance achieved by both clubs being very similar since Sevilla has achieved nine wins, two draws and four defeats and Atlético of Madrid nine victories, three draws and four defeats. He was recently the main referee of the Mallorca-Sevilla (1-0) in which the Sevillistas claimed that a goal by Pedrosa went up on the scoreboard, the man from La Mancha invalidating it because he understood that he had hit En-Nesyri’s hand before entering the goal.

Alberola Rojas, who already directed Alavés-Sevilla (2-1) this season, will be assisted in the VOR room by Pulido Santana for this Sunday’s duel that will begin at 9 p.m.