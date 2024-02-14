Alberobello promotes “ChildRead”, reading education for children. ChildRead is the project that intends to encourage – in young and very young people – the aptitude for reading. It is created by the association Sylva Tour and Didacticsand is financed by the Center for Book and Reading (Cepell) and the Ministry of Culture.

Gianni Rodari said that 'you are not born with the instinct of reading like you are born with the instinct of drinking and eating, we need to educate children to read'. 'This simple but effective statement – explains the mayor of Alberobello Francesco De Carlo – reminds us how important reading education is for young and very young people, which is a task that falls above all to families and educators. The secret is to make them fall in love with reading to stimulate creativity because everyone – by reading – enriches their vocabulary and learns to give shape to words'.

“The ChildRead project is all this – adds Luca De Felice of Sylva Tour and Didactics – also thanks to the network activated with the municipalities of Castellana Grotte, Cisternino, Locorotondo, Martina Franca and Noci and with the schools and associations in the area that collaborate in the implementation of the project, which includes training meetings, readings aloud for pregnant women, new parents and children aged 0/6, animated fairy tales, donation of books and furniture to municipal libraries.

The first ChildRead appointment is scheduled for Friday 16 February at 4.30 pm by Francesca Romana Grasso in the headquarters of the 'Antonio Bruno' municipal library of Locorotondo at via Morelli, 26. Entrance is free.

Reading, in general, and reading for others, is an amazing experience, pedagogists consider it an antidote against shyness, it helps to strengthen the personality and is a powerful stimulant for the imagination. It offers the opportunity to interrupt the story and ask questions, and this promotes deep understanding of the text and allows connections with one's own experiences.

