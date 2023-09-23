Violent quarrel on Sunday in an apartment on Strada Monte in Albenga. It happened shortly after 1.30 pm when, for reasons still to be clarified, two women argued and, at a certain point, one of the two hit the other in the arm with a shard of bottle. The injured, TB, aged 43, was then transported to the Santa Corona emergency room in code yellow by an ambulance from the White Cross of Albenga. The police are investigating the episode, the origin of which is yet to be understood.