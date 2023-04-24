Coast Guard of Savona and Loano mobilized to rescue five boaters after their motorboat sank near the Gallinara. The alarm was triggered around noon when the operations room of the Port Authority of Savona received a distress call, on the emergency number 1530, for a 5-metre-long motorized pleasure boat that was sinking.

Two crews immediately went out with patrol boats (one from Loano and the other from Savona) who reached the castaways, recovered them and transported them to the nearby port of Alassio to entrust them to the medical care of the health personnel on the quay. One of the boaters was transported to hospital for treatment of the case,

«In order to protect the marine environment and prevent the potential danger of pollution of the affected sea area, the semi-sunk pleasure boat was safely towed to the port of Alassio in the early afternoon. Administrative investigations are underway on the incident aimed at reconstructing the dynamics, ascertaining the causes and responsibilities – they explain to the Coast Guard -. We take this opportunity to remind all yachtsmen of the main prudential rules to be respected before embarking on navigation, in particular the need to verify the correct functioning of all on-board instruments together with checking the deadlines and functionality of the rescue equipment embarked on the half”.