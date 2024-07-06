Albenga – A five-year-old girl was taken ill in the swimming pool of a residence where she was staying with her family. The lifeguard noticed the situation and immediately intervened to revive the little girl, who was showing no signs of life.

The child regained consciousness, but was transported to Gaslini in red code via the Grifo helicopter. The militia of the White Cross of Borghetto Santo Spirito and the 118 personnel intervened on the spot. The events occurred around 5 pm.