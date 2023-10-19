Miroglio Spa, the partners have made up for the red by drawing on reserves

Horse care for Miroglio Spathe well-known Alba textile group with 1,100 outlets that includes nine marks (including Elena Mirò, Motivi, Oltre, Fiorella Rubino) grappling with huge losses accumulated over the past years. A few days ago, in fact, in Turin Lorenzo Caprino appeared before the notary Francesco Vidari on behalf of the simple company Mirfin of the Miroglio family (Giuseppe and his sister Elena) which controls Miroglio Spa to lead an extraordinary meeting at which they had been present since remote Giuseppe Miroglio (president of the company) and the managing director Alberto Racca. To be honest, it should be remembered that this is the best financial statement in recent years, with the “welcome return” of profit.

READ ALSO: Chanel takes 100% of Friulian Mabi International on the stock market

One was presented patrimonial situation to August 31st from which they emerged losses amounting to over 244 million of euros which have significantly eroded the capital of 228 million. THE shareholders therefore decided to completely cover the red by drawing 90.3 million from a merger surplusfully using the 91.3 million of the revaluation reserves, 2022 profit (19 million euros) and the legal reserve (32.6 million). Then the most drastic measure: the reduction of capital from 228.2 to 199.1 million. But not only that: Miroglio explained that it is necessary to further reduce the capital by another 49.1 million, bringing it to 150 million in order to allocate 20.8 million to reconstitute the legal reserve, 26.3 million to reconstitute the revaluation reserve and to turn 2 million to reimbursement title of the sole member Mirfin.

Subscribe to the newsletter

