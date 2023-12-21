The leadership of the regional employers' association held a significant meeting this Thursday full of the emotions that lead to farewells and the expectations and hopes that anticipate the changes.

Firstly, the Board of Directors of the Regional Confederation of Business Organizations of the Region of Murcia (Croem), dismissed José Rosique, who has been its general secretary for the last twelve years, and who has been working in the employer's association practically since its beginnings, more than forty years ago.

This Thursday was the last Board of Directors that Rosique attended as general secretary, who has already had his replacement appointed for a few months: Ramón Avilés.

The governing body of the business confederation reviewed the activities carried out during the year and also the main economic indicators, and called for dialogue and for public administrations to strengthen their collaboration. The president of the employers, José María Albarracín, commented on “the progress in collective bargaining, which has allowed a salary increase of more than 5.13% in the Region of Murcia, a figure that only the Basque Country has equaled in Spain and which exceeds by much the national average,” the confederation reported.

However, the main point of the Board of Directors meeting was the announcement by the president of Croem, José María Albarracín, to convene the General Assembly for the second quarter of next year in which his replacement at the head of the employers' association will be elected. of the Region of Murcia.

Albarracín became president of Croem in November 2013, after achieving 74% of the votes in the elections in which he defeated the Cartagena businessman Pedro Pablo Hernández. Five years later he was re-elected by acclamation and, in 2021, when the end of his two terms was approaching, the limit established by Croem's statutes, the confederation decided to approve a two-year extension of his presidency due to the deep crisis caused due to the pandemic. His term is scheduled to end in June 2024.

In principle, Albarracín does not plan to run for re-election, according to employers' sources, among other reasons because the statutes prevent him from doing so by maintaining the maximum duration of the presidency up to two terms. However, other sources do not rule out that the president of the Murcian businessmen will follow in the footsteps of the CEOE's top leader, Antonio Garamendi, who last July managed to modify the statutes of the national employers' association to eliminate the limitation of mandates, which would allow him run again for re-election.

In the final part of the meeting, the senior chief of the National Police in the Region of Murcia, Ignacio del Olmo, spoke, who presented the planned programming for the commemoration of the bicentennial of the Corps in 2024.

Also doing so, as is tradition in recent years, was the president of the Autonomous Community, Fernando López Miras, who showed his willingness to collaborate with the business community in this legislature so that they continue creating wealth and employment. He praised the businessmen and women of the Region for “their vision, export capacity, innovation and enthusiasm.” López Miras highlighted that “we came from a recession after the pandemic and went into economic stagnation due to geopolitical crises, however the region has grown because the productive fabric has been dynamic.”

The president of Croem showed López Miras the “obvious concern of the business community despite the fact that the economic indicators are not bad” and put the confederation “at the service of the regional government to build bridges with the central government.”