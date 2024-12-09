Foreign Affairs refers to Casa del Rey to explain the absence of the minister in the last stage of the state visit
The Minister of Foreign Affairs, José Manuel Albares, will not accompany the Kings during their entire State trip to Italy, which will begin tomorrow and end on Thursday. As ABC has learned, the head of Spanish diplomacy will leave the delegation…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Albares #withdraws #trip #Italy #accompany #Kings #Naples
Leave a Reply