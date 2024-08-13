Former Prime Minister José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero has become an involuntary protagonist in the debate on Venezuela held this Tuesday in the Senate. The spokesperson for the PP, Alicia García, has accused the former socialist leader, who remains silent on the results of the Venezuelan elections of 28 July, which he attended as an international observer, of playing a “disastrous role as a collaborator with all the atrocities of the Chavista regime” and the Spanish Government of serving as an “accomplice due to its connivance embodied in Zapatero”.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, José Manuel Albares, who has reproached the PP for “talking more about Zapatero than about Venezuela”, has assured in his appearance that the former president has been carrying out for years “a task that the Government values ​​and appreciates and also the opposition” in Venezuela, he added, since his actions have allowed the release of a good number of political prisoners. Albares did not want to reveal whether he has spoken recently with Zapatero, but sources from his department assure that he informs the minister of all his actions, although that does not mean that he acts under his instructions.

Zapatero’s figure has been the crux of the minister’s confrontation with the spokesmen of the PP and Vox, but not the only reason for the dispute. The format of the debate itself has been the subject of controversy, as the Popular Party maintains that they forced Albares to appear, while the latter alleges that it was he who asked to do so, but before the Ibero-American Affairs Commission of the Upper House, the one responsible for this matter. The frustrated trip to follow the electoral day of a delegation of senators from the Popular Group, expelled upon arrival at Caracas airport, has also been the subject of mutual reproaches. García has complained that the ambassador did not go to the airport to attend to them, while the minister has recalled that the consul general, who is the one assigned this function, did so.

Beyond these skirmishes, the PP has tried to get the head of Spanish diplomacy to describe the result of the Venezuelan elections, in which the National Electoral Commission declared Maduro the winner with 51% of the votes, as “fraud”, and to recognise the opposition candidate, Edmundo González, as president-elect, as Washington has already done. The PP senator has subordinated the acceptance of the pact for democracy in Venezuela that the minister has offered her to the fact that he admires “that the opposition won the elections resoundingly”.

Albares has avoided taking this step, arguing that Spain is committed to “keeping communication channels open with the Government.” [de Maduro] and with the opposition.” One of those channels is precisely Zapatero, who, according to diplomatic sources, could act as a mediator if the negotiations advocated by the governments of Brazil, Mexico and Colombia go ahead. “What we want is for the solution to the crisis to be between Venezuelans and to come from dialogue, [así que] We welcome anyone who, with responsibility and prudence, something that the Popular Party is completely unaware of, joins in helping the Government in this task,” he added.

Albares explained that this Monday he spoke with the Venezuelan foreign minister, Yván Gil, and with the opposition leaders, Edmundo González and María Corina Machado. In response to the insinuation that he did so only to prepare his parliamentary appearance, he revealed that it was the latter two who requested the conversation and that they have written to President Sánchez and himself thanking Spain for its position.

Demand that Maduro publish the minutes

For the moment, the minister is maintaining his demand that the Chavista government make public the minutes of all the polling stations, which it has not done more than two weeks after the elections and after the opposition has distributed copies of more than 80% of them to prove Maduro’s defeat.

The situation in Venezuela will be analysed, at Spain’s request, at the informal meeting of EU foreign ministers to be held on 29 and 30 January in Brussels, although the sources consulted maintain that the deadline for reaching a solution ends on 10 January. That day, the new Venezuelan president must take office and, the same sources claim, the EU will not recognise another presidential term for Maduro if he does not provide documentary evidence of his supposed victory.

Meanwhile, the main concern is the wave of repression that the regime has already unleashed against the opposition. Asked by the PP to define “which side it is on, that of the murderous dictatorship or of those who defend human rights,” Albares has maintained that “the position of the Government of Spain is very clear: we want the democratic will to be respected, human rights and fundamental rights to be respected, especially the right to political assembly and demonstration, and also the rights of political leaders” of the opposition.

Albares has accused the PP of spreading “hoaxes and falsehoods” and “trying to confuse” society about the Government’s policy regarding Venezuela. “What you do is not support Venezuelans, but rather rely on Venezuelans to obtain political benefits,” he told the PP spokesperson. “This is not a race to see who can go further verbally, but to be more effective,” he added.

The problem, diplomatic sources acknowledge, is that the recognition of opposition leader Juan Guaidó as “president in charge” by a large part of the international community was not effective at the time in forcing Maduro to leave power, nor were the sanctions that the EU still maintains in force.

According to Albares, the bridges that the Government maintains with the Venezuelan regime have served to ensure that since last Monday the Spanish Embassy in Caracas has taken charge of defending the interests of the Dominican Republic, whose diplomatic representation has been closed by Maduro after the elections.