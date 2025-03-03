Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares, ruled out on Monday that the Good harmony Among the administration Trump and Morocco may have consequences In the autonomous cities of Ceuta and Melilla.

Although in December 2020, a month before … Leave the White House after his first term as president of the USA, Donald Trump He acknowledged the marroquinity about the territories of the Western Sahara that historically Rabat and Algiers have been played, it is difficult for the approach to Morocco to take invoice to Spain in issues of territory. This was expressed by Albares, who indicated that «Morocco is a friendly country and a strategic partner» For Spain, while recalled that «USA. Historically it has been the natural ally of all Europeans ».

Albares reiterated that Morocco “is a friendly country and a first -order strategic partner for Spain” and that “Together we fight against the mafias that traffic with human beings and against terrorism ». He highlighted the commercial figures between the two countries, which amount to 25,000 million euros. A “historical record” in terms of exchanges that Spain only exceeds with trade with the US and the United Kingdom. Given the possibility of a meeting between Sánchez and Trump, Albares recalled that “Not so long” that both talked on the phone and that “it was a cordial conversation between two allies.”

“The two Spanish cities of Ceuta and Melilla are perfectly conceded within Spain and is clear to everyone,” said Albares. The minister took advantage of breastfeeding the recent customs opening In both autonomous cities: “In Melilla he has reopened and in Ceuta he has opened for the first time in history with the passage of merchandise in both parties,” said Albares, who whenever this milestone can stand out that has achieved in front of Spanish diplomacy. What the minister never tells – and he does not clarify, no matter how much he is asked – is the small print of this merchandise step agreement: so far, from Morocco all kinds of trucks pass to Ceuta and Melilla, while from these two autonomous cities they only cross the goods selected by Rabat. This shows that there is no symmetry in the trade that has been resumed after the opening of customs.

Assignment to Rabat

After many failed attempts to reopen customs, it is assumed that this agreement between Spain in Morocco was the last stumbling block for the full normalization of relations between countries after the diplomatic crisis of 2021, which Rabat began in response to the government’s decision to host in Spain the leader of the Polisario Front, Braim Galienemy number one of Rabat for his dispute for the Western Sahara. “The unequal passage of merchandise through the borders of Ceuta and Melilla, however, shows that Spain has once again yielded on Morocco,” explained the former Minister of Foreign Affairs, José Manuel García-Margallo to ABC.

Returning to asymmetries, which worries Eduard SolerProfessor of International Relations at the Autonomous University of Barcelona, ​​is the arms race between Morocco and Algeria; and from Morocco and Israel as allies after US mediation. «A support from the US to Morocco would favor tension in the Maghreb»he explains. A future problem, nothing distant, with which Spain will have to deal with and that it is not easy to stop from the diplomatic point of view. It is a difficult balance that could splash Spain in migratory and gas matters, as already happened in October 2021, when the bad relationship between Rabat and Algiers reached its highest point of tension. Spain then survived with gestures of good will and preventive diplomacy. For this, it is important that Albares present and external action strategy.