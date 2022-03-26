After the political upheaval caused by the Government’s support for the Moroccan autonomy plan for Western Sahara, Pedro Sánchez’s objective now is to advance the “clear and ambitious road map” that, from the Executive, they claim to be building with the neighboring country.

For this reason, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, José Manuel Albares, will travel this Friday, April 5, to Rabat. There he will try that, as the first faits accompli of this “new relationship”, the connections between the two countries are “completely normalized” and the important Operation Crossing the Strait is resumed “in the face of the summer periods. He will also be in charge of preparing the visit that the President of the Government will subsequently carry out.

This was stated by Albares himself in his appearance at the Foreign Affairs Committee last Wednesday in the Lower House, where the rest of the groups warned him that he would undertake said trip without the support of any of them.

In fact, the anger that the forms of the Executive have generated on the political map has caused even two of the partners that make up the so-called investidra majority for which Sánchez is president today, ERC and Bildu, to register last Thursday in the Congress a text to force the rest of the groups, including the PSOE, to portray themselves on the self-determination of the Sahara. However, Albares’ trip to Morocco will take place before that happens.