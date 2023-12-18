Diplomat Diego Martínez Belío, Chief of Staff and right-hand man of Minister José Manuel Albares, will be the new Secretary of State for Foreign and Global Affairs; while Fernando Sampedro Marcos, member of the Cabinet of the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, will direct the Secretary of State for the EU; and the socialist representative for Zaragoza Susana Sumelzo will be the secretary of State for Latin America, the Caribbean and Spanish in the World, according to government sources.

This Tuesday, the Council of Ministers will complete the renewal of the leadership of the Department of Foreign Affairs, which began on December 5 with the appointment of Eva Granados Galiano as the new Secretary of State for International Cooperation. The sources consulted assure that the objective of the renewal – which affects the entire leadership of the department except for the undersecretary, Luis Cuesta – is to begin a new stage after the culmination of the Spanish presidency of the EU.

With this objective, Albares wanted to surround himself with a team of his utmost confidence, incorporating a very close diplomat and three socialist leaders to the top of the ministry. As has happened until now, parity between men and women in the secretaries of State is maintained.

Albares wanted to reward his chief of staff, who has become his shadow since he assumed the portfolio in July 2021, but without alienating him from his side, as giving him an embassy would have meant. Born in Huesca in 1977 and graduated in Law, he entered the diplomatic career in 2007 and has been posted at the Spanish embassy in Equatorial Guinea and at the consulate in Casablanca (Morocco). Since February 2020, he was Director of the Cabinet of the Secretary of State for the EU and, previously, technical advisor and advisory member of the Directorate of European Affairs and G20 in the Cabinet of the Presidency of the Government, where Albares was then Secretary General. As Secretary of State for Foreign and Global Affairs, he will be the de facto number two in Spanish diplomacy.

Fernando Sampedro, the new Secretary of State for the EU, is a member of the PSOE (he holds the secretariat for European Affairs and Electoral Action of the party's European federation) and is well versed in community politics, as a member of Von der Leyen's Cabinet. , has been in charge of the Commission's relations with the European Parliament, the Committee of the Regions and the Economic and Social Council.

For her part, the new Secretary of State for Latin America, Susana Zumelzo, is also a leader of the PSOE. Graduate in Law, she has been a representative in Congress for Zaragoza since 2011 and was previously a senator since 2008. She has been secretary of Public Administrations and Municipal Politics in the socialist Executive, as well as president of the Joint Congress-Senate Commission for the EU and member of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe.

The head of the minister's Cabinet, which is left vacant by the promotion of Diego Martínez Belío, will be occupied by Sergio Cuesta, current ambassador to Haiti, who also coincided with Albares in La Moncloa. The sources consulted emphasize that both the appointment of the latter and that of the new heads of Foreign Affairs and the EU respond to “meritocracy”, since the promotion represents recognition of the work done.

Likewise, Albares has rewarded his secretaries of state until now with top-level embassies. The vice minister of Foreign Affairs, Ángeles Moreno, will be the new ambassador in Washington; that of the EU, Pascual Navarro, will go to Berlin; and Juan Fernández Trigo, from Latin America, to Lisbon. As advanced eldiario.es, and EL PAÍS has confirmed, the new ambassador in Beijing will be Marta Betanzos, so for the first time two women will occupy embassies of as much weight as those of the United States and China. Until now, the most important embassy held by a woman had been that of Germany, by María Victoria Morera, in 2017-18.

