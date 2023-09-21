The acting Foreign Minister, José Manuel Albares, called the PNV spokesperson in Congress, Aitor Esteban, on Wednesday to offer clarifications and dispel the fears of Basque nationalists about alleged discrimination of Basque compared to Catalan in European institutions.

The head of Spanish diplomacy explained last Tuesday, after meeting with his EU counterparts – to whom he proposed elevating Catalan, Basque and Galician to the status of official languages ​​of the European institutions – that, given the reservations shown by some countries due to the difficulty of implementing the simultaneous incorporation of three languages, had proposed “initiating its deployment first with Catalan and then with the other two [lenguas]”.

Hours later, Esteban expressed his “disappointment” at these statements and warned that giving priority to Catalan to the detriment of the other two co-official languages ​​“does not facilitate” his party’s support for the investiture of Pedro Sánchez. The Lehendakari, Íñigo Urkullu, also declared that he had not “liked at all” the minister’s words which, in his opinion, marked “a priority that rather gives the impression that it has a political overtone in view of an investiture session.” .

To appease the anger of one of his potential partners, Albares called Esteban and denied that Basque was going to be relegated or discriminated against in the EU, as the PNV deputy revealed this Thursday in statements to Radio Euskadi. “The request and authorization is for the three languages ​​as a whole and now a period of legal examination of a single report with the three is opened, that is what the minister has assured me,” said Nadie.

Diplomatic sources emphasize that, in the conclusions of the General Affairs Council held on Monday, it is clearly indicated that the request presented by Spain is joint for the three co-official languages ​​and that a study is now beginning on the measure that could take weeks or months. “Once the proposal, common for the three languages, is approved, if at the time of putting it into practice any country objects to its deployment, as has already happened, Spain would propose that it start with Catalan, because it is the language that It has more speakers and would have a knock-on effect on the others. But the end of the road is for all three to be official in the EU, without any discrimination,” they say.

According to the same sources, this is what the minister posed to his European counterparts and what he explained to the Peneuvist spokesperson. The possibility of Catalan going on the fast track does not appear in the conclusions of the ministerial meeting because it is not part of the proposal, but rather it is only a possibility to unblock its application, they add.

Albares’ explanations seem to have reassured the PNV spokesperson, who stated that, in view of the document of conclusions of the meeting, to which he has had access, “it should not be thought that any of the other two languages ​​are relegated.” […] Yes, as it seems, the request remains the same for all three.” But he has warned that his party will be “vigilant” so that Basque has “the status it deserves in the EU”, because “then the Government has to reinforce it with facts” and “it is not worth making this type of statements that, As the Lehendakari has said, they seem like an unnecessary wink”, in reference to Esquerra and Junts.