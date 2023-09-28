The Minister of Foreign Affairs, José Manuel Albares, at the press conference he offered this Thursday after the informal EU ministerial meeting on general affairs and cohesion policy, in Murcia. Marcial Guillén (EFE)

The acting Minister of Foreign Affairs, José Manuel Albares, has once again put on the table the debate on the use of Catalan, Basque and Galician in the European institutions at the informal summit of ministers that is being held this Thursday and Friday in Murcia. The minister has raised this issue, which he defines as a “commitment of the Government of Spain”, during the General Affairs meeting that was held this Thursday and will present it again, he said, on October 24 at a meeting of the Council of General Affairs, in Brussels, already in a formal way and with a specific point on the agenda on the three official languages ​​in various communities.

“All member countries remain willing to work and advance with Spain on that path” of the use of those three languages, according to Albares in a press conference at the end of the meeting. No EU country has vetoed this possibility, neither this Thursday nor when the Foreign Minister raised it for the first time on September 19 in Brussels, he has pointed out. “No Member State has taken the floor to point out any aspect that worries or concerns it, or to hinder it, in the same way that on the 19th in Brussels, where I raised it for the first time, no one, and they could have done so, raised any veto on the matter,” he specified. The European Union It now has 24 official languages.

“The future of Europe is also the future of its multilingual regime,” said Albares, who detailed that within the framework of the European institutions, progress must be made in the use of Catalan, Basque and Galician, official languages ​​in several autonomous communities. , he has defended, and that they have an “almost unique specificity.” He recalled that the Spanish languages ​​are included in the Constitution, that they can be used in the Spanish Cortes – first in the Senate and from this month also in the Congress – and that they are the object of “administrative agreements” with the EU for two decades. .

The minister has declined to make any comment on the possibility of passing an amnesty law to exonerate those accused of the processes for not being one of the issues addressed at this Monday’s summit.

On September 19, the Congress of Deputies held the first plenary session in which, for the first time in 45 years of democracy, the debates were held in Spanish—the official language of the State—and in the three languages ​​that are co-official in several autonomous communities: Catalan, Galician and Basque. The PSOE was reluctant for years to the measure, which it now adopts in the midst of negotiations with the nationalist parties for the investiture of Pedro Sánchez as president of the Government. Sánchez himself referred to the measure last Monday at an event at the Cervantes Institute on the occasion of the European Day of Languages. “Protecting a language is a political decision, just like censoring it,” he stated, while warning that “it was essential that the other co-official languages ​​be able to express themselves in Congress.”

Spain has taken to Brussels its desire for Catalan, Galician and Basque to become official languages ​​of the EU. On the 19th, the European partners asked for more time to analyze the legal, financial and even political consequences of a measure that requires unanimity and that they fear could have unforeseen implications in a territory with some 60 regional languages ​​and multiple internal tensions. Albares then announced that he had proposed prioritizing Catalan within the framework of a “gradual” implementation of the three languages ​​once they acquire official status, a process for which no one dares to set a deadline, or even venture if it will finally end. it will turn out.

The community of countries that make up the current EU has been adding official languages ​​as new member states joined, with the exception of Irish, which was adopted after the country entered the community. Thus, the founders in 1958 adopted German, French, Italian and Dutch as official languages; in 1973, Danish and English were added; in 1981, the Greek; in 1986, Spanish and Portuguese; in 1995, Finnish and Swedish; in 2004, Czech, Slovak, Slovenian, Estonian, Hungarian, Latvian, Lithuanian, Maltese and Polish; in 2007, Irish, Bulgarian and Romanian; and, finally, in 2013 the Croatian.